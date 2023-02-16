drb
All SNL James Bond Sketches in one place - [hilarious, video]
Super Flight Along Epic Mountain Ridge - [wow video]
Jimmy Wales at Lex Fridman's Opens Up About Wikipedia - [wow talk, video]
Lex Fridman & Donald Hoffman: Reality Is An Illusion - [wow talk, video]
Another One of Lex Fridman's Greatest Hits (AI Issues) - [wow talk, video]
A Day in London 1930s in color - [time-travel video]
Ethiopia's Spectacular Chapel In The Sky - [wow video]
Time-lapse view onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 - [wow video]
Unreal Foot Archery (with Fire) - [wow video]
Supercool Notice Boards in London Underground - [wow graphics]
British Shepherd Dogs Are Amazing - [cool video]
Roaring 20s Babylon Berlin: 1927 Colour Short Film - [wow history]
Accutron: Huge Invention You Never Heard About - [wow infographic]
12 Movies That Were Shot, But Never Finished - [cool info]
Ketumati: Paradise and Its Location - [fascinating, wiki]
Satellite GPS Car Navigation from 1971 ! - [cool, video]
The Most Common Last Name in Every Country - [wow inforgaphic]
Cascadia Big One: Still A Concern - [good article]
The Actual Chicken In An Egg - [wow video, disturbing?]
Japanese PopEye Magazine: Neat! - [pics, Twitter thread]
Why Everything You Knew About Quantum Physics Is... - [great talk video]
Awesome Off-Roading Video (RC) - [cool video]
Kurt Vonnegut: Tips on How to Write Good Short Stories (with Shapes!) - [cool video]
How Israel Has Emerged On The Tech Scene - [interesting, infographic]
See Today’s Looks of The Famous People From the Past (AI) - [pics]
Rounding Square: Grand Optical Illusion Object - [wow video]
Exascale: The New Frontier of Computing - [geek article, podcast]
Get This Gold Brick Out! - [wow video]
If You Didn't Read it Yet, You Should - [AI weirdness]
Hilarious Videos on Chinese Language - [fun video]
One Drop In Slow Motion - [epic video]
Most Incredible Rube Goldberg Machine? - [wow video]
Beatles plus ELO "Mr.Blue Sky"-style NEW song! (AI) - [wow video]
Probably the Best AI Beatles Song Made So Far - [wow video]
Paganini's Caprice no. 24 on One Guitar - Marcin Patrzalek - [wow video]
Wireless Soda: Carbonaro Effect - [fun video]
Philomena Cunk Is A National Treasure - [videos, TikTok tag]

