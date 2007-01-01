|
RECENT ARTICLES:
|
|
Visual Caffeine #8
Visual Caffeine, Issue 8
A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology
|
|
Visual Caffeine #7
Visual Caffeine, Issue 7
A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology
|
|
Art Deco
Imperial Dreams: Art Deco Update
Wings, Gears, & Glamorous Ladies
|
|
1970s SciFi
DRB Pics-of-the-Day
Grand Space Adventure 1970s Art
"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"
DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB
Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.
YOUR COMMENTS::
|
|
SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office
READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:
|
|
Abandoned, Dieselpunk
DRB Pic-of-the-Day
Abandoned: Streamlined Three-wheeler
|
|
Visual Caffeine #6
Visual Caffeine, Issue 6
A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology
|
|
Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5
A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology
|
|Hellish Weather on Other Planets
Wild, Untamed, and Uncut
|
|Medieval Suits of Armor
Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction
|
|World's Strangest Theme Parks
Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!
|
|Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art
"Then world behind and home ahead..."
|
|Adorable Pedal Cars
Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase
|
|
Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures
These machines have gone up to the next level
|
|
Modernist Tallinn Architecture
Delicious blend of old and new!
|
|
Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview
"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"
|
|
Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s
French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties
|
|
Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art
DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline
|
|
The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana
"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island
|
FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):
2018/16
2015/14
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Link Lattes
Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues
|
CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned
19 Comments:
The last picture of the Jeep on the ledge has been around since at least the early 80's. It was a Warn winch poster / advertisement. Photoshop didn't exist then. Don't know how they did it though.
indeed, the last pic is of a jeep on black bear pass in telluride, co. supposedly, the road used to be that narrow, however, it has since been widened.
Great coverage.
I will take some pictures when I go back home.
you missed : el espinazo del diablo(devil`s back) in sierra madre occidental mexico...
For sheer terror, the Bolivian road still wins, but 10 hours of hellish driving (Halsema Hwy) makes one wonder if there are really places roads just aren't meant to be...
Irish roads are far from perfect and they are less picturesque too but I am not gonna complain now.
They had something on discovery not too long ago about the Bolivian highways it was really eye-opening.
The road from Tirana to Elbasan in Albania is very hairy even though the mountain top views are pretty stunning.
List is great! Bolivian road is mad!! But there are 2 roads that can compete- Sani Pass, South Africa/Lesotho, and the the roads in Northern Pakistan in the Pashtun region (Afganistan/Pakistan).
While in Lesthoto for only 1 day, 2 cars went off, 4 peeps died. CRAZY SH$%!!!!!!! There was no help!
that's a shit! I'm having butterflies in my stomach seeing pictures like that
&&
for the last picture I think that's impossible
Wow -- great collection. Here's another: a double spiral loop bridge in Japan. Check it out at techtonic.org
I did the Neal to Tibet trek you mention on foot back in 1996, its quite safe (if quite gruelling) but some of the bridges are quite dilapidated and freaky to cross. Mind you not everyone makes it, some villages showed me the corpse of a trekker they found which had been up there for months like "one of your friends, yes?". Well I took his passport with me to leave at the German embassy so they could tell his parents. Great experience and lovely people there but things might be different now, I hear Lhasa is ruined.
Wolfie - fantastic... "One of your friends, eh?" Tell us more - will go into next articles - and perhaps you got pictures?
I remember going through that Halsema Highway in the Philippines two years ago when I went on holiday.
It's not that bad but it got a bit intense sometimes because some drivers would overtake each other and what made me kinda concerned was the signs that read "Caution: falling rocks" haha
Traveled the Tibet-Nepal route with an REI Adventures Tour in July 2007. "Exhilarating", to say the least. And to add to the experience, the highway authority was doing maintenance on large portions of the road in anticipation of the increase in tourists expected from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Fortunately, the Land Cruiser drivers were exceptionally competent.
Someone should try looking up the license plate number in the mystery photo to determine if it's real.
The final photo of the Jeep is as another had described; a vintage Warn Winch ad. It is said to have been taken along Black Bear Pass. This is an old miners road located in the San Juan Mountains in SW Colorado traveling from Silverton to the town of Telluride. It is improved from the picture but is still a very dangerous road.
The final photo of the Jeep is as another had described; a vintage Warn Winch ad. It is said to have been taken along Black Bear Pass. This is an old miners road located in the San Juan Mountains in SW Colorado traveling from Silverton to the town of Telluride. It is improved from the picture but is still a very dangerous road.
The final photo of the Jeep is as othres described; a vintage Warn Winch ad. It was taken along Black Bear Pass. This is an old miners road located in the San Juan Mountains in SW Colorado traveling from Silverton to the town of Telluride. It is improved from the picture but is still a very dangerous road with 3-4 point switchbacks.
Post a Comment
<< Home