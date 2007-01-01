drb
To Scale! The Solar System - [one of the best videos]
The Hardest Gear In The World That Will Take Forever to Spin - [wow video]
Welcome to Scuba Kayaking! - [not real, eh]
Deepstaria Enigmatica - [wow nature]
Most Dangerous Bus Ride - [wow video]
100 Most Spoken Languages Interconnected - [cool graph]
Macro views of various writing instruments - [better without sound]
The Self Balancing Monorail - [retro tech]
The Interesting History of the Pochette - [geek history]
Future of Spatial Computing: Fascinating - [great infographic]
Fictional Flags - [geek infographics]
Elaborate Coffee Routine - [oddly satisfying]
Getting Dressed in 1857 - [history, video]
A Basket Star - [weird, nature]
Castles of the British and Irish Isles - [great map]
The Greatest Show on Earth - [$6 Million Hi-Fi]
Another Audiophile Paradise - [geek info]
Anything Went at Studio 54! - [interesting article]
Superhero Logo Collection - [wow graphic]
Spectacular Lion Rock, Sigiriya, Sri Lanka - [wow nature]
Bald Eagle Courting Behaviour - [wow video]
The book club that spent 28 years reading Finnegans Wake - [geek info]
SuperExtreme Skiing - [wow video]
Armored Catfish Crosses a Desert - [wow video]
Salmon Crossing The Road - [many videos]
Balance: Impossible! - [wow video]
Stunts High Inside an Air Balloon - [wow video]
Tatra Sleipnir Super Vehicle - [wow video]
Just A Little Slippery!.. - [wow video]
Ordering the Super Hot Hot Wongs - [fun video]
Running Audio Commentary - [fun video]
Just an Average Day in India - [wow logistics]
Frying Wheat Heads! - [wow video]
Japanese Bed Making Contest - [neat video]
Precision Cat Walk - [wow video]
Watching This Racoon Escape - [wow video]

