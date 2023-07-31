drb
#284

The Marvel of Rotating Headlights - [open up your eyes!]
Awesome Radio Shows by Kenny Everett are Online in Full! - [great find]
The Real New York in Technicolor (1939) - [wow video]
Astronaut smuggled a full gorilla suit aboard the ISS - [crazy, video]
Awesome vintage lettering set - [wow video]
Ugly Psychology truths no one wants to admit - [twit thread]
Automatic Candle Extinguisher, 1841 - [wow tech]
More of the Insane/Strange Behaviours of ChatGPT - [crazy]
1920s Sweetheart Antique Toaster In Action - [cool tech]
Get Ready for School! - [cool video]
The way this snake moves through the mortar - [wow nature]
Author Michael Chabon recreates the Sci-Fi bookstore of his youth - [geek art]
Very soothing circling animation - [fascinating video]
A hubless motorbike powered by a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine - [wow video]
Variants Of The Sun in Flags - [design, inforgaphic]
A black heron fishing - [wow nature]
Great (fake?) car stunt - [wow video]
1840 Antique Safe from Italy: Incredible - [cool tech]
Lost and Hidden Treasures From Around the World - [interesting]
Intelligent rabbit knows the dog is following its scent... - [so it doubles back]
Dad Jokes! All good series - [fun video]
Cats Scared by Cucumbers Compilation - [fun video]
Hilarious Prank: It Took A While! - [fun video]
Fidget spinner appears to be animated - [wow video]
Incredible Nature in a Glass Art - [art, wow video]
Man starts playing trombone in a field, and... - [wow video]
Incredibly precise truck driving - [wow video]
Unexpected: Pouring hot water on M&M's - [wow video]
This Kitty's Favorite Spot To Sleep - [cute video]
Petting the hands of an otter - [cute video]
Dumping A Huge Tub Of Soapy Water Down A Stairwell - [wow video]
Dahlia blooming cycle! - [wow video]
Replicating Jean Michel Jarre's Oxygene Live In Your Living Room - [wow video]
El Mago Pop magically transports people across the plaza - [fun video]
A Timeless Dance! (this Link Latte is a bit mindless) - [end of summer]
Focus on the important things - [fun video]

