Taste Atlas! Great Food Exploration Idea - [interesting site, map]
Tragedies on K2: "Fatal Altitude" (National Geographic) - [wow video]
K2 "Bottleneck" Climbing 8350 meters (Death Zone) - [wow video]
Riding Japan's Spaceship-like Train in Tokyo - [cool video]
Bosozoku: Absurd Car Style Created by Kamikaze Pilots - [cool video]
Tiny Food: great art portfolio - [cool art]
Grzegorz Brzeczyszczykiewicz - [fun video]
John Cleese thanks everyone on the planet for his award - [fun video]
World's Most Useless Megaprojects - [Abandoned, video]
Mind-Blowingly Brilliant Billboards - [wow graphics]
Jobs Of The Future - [cool infographic]
Leslie Gulch, Oregon: One of the Most Spectacular Geologial Formations - [images]
New York's Most Hated Highway is Falling Apart - [wow video]
Craziest Moving Sculpture - [wow art]
"Ancora qui" one of the last songs by Ennio Morricone - [music, video]
Doomsday Clock (with the full chart) - [interesting, wiki]
Modern And Extinct Giant Animals - [wow inforgaphic]
Philips Crazy "Ski Slope" Cassette Deck - [cool video]
Black and White Street Photographs of New York City by Matt Weber - [art]
An unusual player for a forgotten ‘70s music format - [geek, video]
History of the Space Shuttle in Great Pics - [wow space]
Walk in Heavy Snowstorm - Sapporo, Hokkaido - [cool video]
Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie - Gannet Gets Fired - [fun video]
Weird "Animal Core" by Kate Clark - [wow art]
Onboard of the Rally Japan 2022: Awesome, More - [wow video]
The Most Futuristic Motorhome in the World, full tour - [wow video]
Turning The Titan Missile Key: Mind-Boggling Detail - [wow video]
Rare unseen California 1940s in color - [wow video]
Pistols Underwater 1: An Investigation - [cool video]
Pistols Underwater 2: Bullets at 27,000fps - [neat video]
G.E.M. Gloria "Revelation" Music Video - [epic video]
"Gold Diggers of 1933" Epic Scene - "Shadow Waltz" - [wow video]
John Wayne's 1930 "Big Trail" - first widescreen movie - [wow video]
That Mitchell and Webb Look - Corner Shop - [fun video]
Buster Scruggs Story: Brilliant Western by The Coen Brothers - [wow video]
Harold Lloyd's Wonderful Comedy & Stunts - [fun video]
ABBA "The Name Of The Game" (ABBA Special TBS '78) - [nice video]

Thank you so much! Believe it or not, we long time readers do miss you @DRB, and this absolutely feels like an early Christmas present...

