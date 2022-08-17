drb
logo


Link Latte 281




#281

Flying To 17,500 Feet on my Paramotor! - [spectacular video]
Huge Saudi Arabia’s Line City, Neom (info) - [wow video]
These boxes are NOT moving - [wow video]
Unreal Rubik's Cube Performance - [cool video]
The Third Wave (Distopia Experiment) - [interesting]
How YOU can land a passenger aircraft! 12 steps - [cool video]
These Cats Are Grooving! - [fun video]
Extreme Car Cultures and Ultra Styles Around the World - [geek video]
Westinghouse Time Capsules - [interesting]
Flying Through Berlin Tesla Robotic Assembly - [geek wow video]
Awesome Pendulum Art Creation - [wow art]
Paul McCartney Composes "Get Back": unique glimpse - [cool video]
Future of Cyber War - [cool geek infographic]
Astronomers looking at Webb: What if the Big Bang didn't happen? - [science]
An incredible example of camouflage by an octopus - [wow nature]
Awesome Nature Photography by Yury Vantowski - [wow art]
Shnekokhod Birch-Punk Vehicle - [cool video]
Color Psychology - [interesting, infographic]
Great Grand Staircase Design Idea - [photo]
Majestic Royal Flycatcher Bird - [wow nature]
Tallest Trees In The World - [cool infographic]
Very Cool Vintage Music Radio - [Dutch, stream]
Monster Iowa Double Tornado - [wow video]
Syd Trip Beautiful Vintage Fashion - [70s, ELO]
Ian Hubert's Dynamo Dream Teaser - [wow video]
Awesome New Cyberpunk Series: Dynamo Dream, Ep. 1 - [wow video]
The Insane Giant Nazi Railway: Breitspurbahn - [wow video]
Climb up China's most dangerous village, Daliangshan, Sichuan - [cool video]
Classroom Rules (Fun Animation) - [fun video]
Mr. Bean Builds a Video Camera: Part 1, Part 2 - [fun video]
Steven Spielberg's Short Film: Amblin (1968) - [neat video]
Car Crash Movie Mix (Hong Kong) - [fun video]
One of The Best Car Chases in Movie History - [fun video]
Sara Bareilles "Brave" Very Cool Inspiring Video - [wow video]
Italo Disco Analog Robot (1980s Performance), Info - [fun video]
Great Road Race Comedies: Larry Semon, 1922 - [fun video]
Great Road Race Comedies: Mack Sennett, 1924 - [fun video]

SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

Scroll down for comments: | | 0 comments |




RECENT ARTICLES:

Visual Caffeine #8
Visual Caffeine, Issue 8

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Visual Caffeine #7
Visual Caffeine, Issue 7

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Art Deco
Imperial Dreams: Art Deco Update

Wings, Gears, & Glamorous Ladies

1970s SciFi
DRB Pics-of-the-Day

Grand Space Adventure 1970s Art



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly eclectic presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a valued online magazine, bringing you quality info and entertainment every time you visit the site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook and Twitter.


YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office


READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Abandoned, Dieselpunk
DRB Pic-of-the-Day

Abandoned: Streamlined Three-wheeler

Visual Caffeine #6
Visual Caffeine, Issue 6

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2022/16
2015/14
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006

Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned