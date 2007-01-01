drb
Russian Cyberpunk Farm - [did you see this yet? insane]
Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa Glows in the Dark - [wow space]
Renault's Backwards Car - ["this hurts my brain" video]
BOSS: the Largest Structure in the Universe - [wow space]
Floating ‘Woodnest’ Cabins in the Norwegian Forest - [wow woodhouses]
Thaddeus Cahill's 1890 Teleharmonium: first synth! - ["30 railroad cars" big]
This is how NYC super-tall super-thin skyscrapers are built - [cool video]
Why The Ancient Greeks Couldn't See Blue - [interesting, video]
This is a feather star: magical creature - [NatGeo twit, nature]
"The Last Dangerous Visions" is coming out? - [after 40 years!]
Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1: World's First Hydrofoil E-Bike - [wow tech]
Extremely Rare White Cougar - [wow nature]
SF Writers "By Debut Year" Table at ISFDB - [really useful]
Incredible Air Concepts by Oscar Vinals - [scifi art]
What Did Ancient Rome Look Like? (Cinematic Animation) - [wow video, history]
Best Infographic on Using and Enjoying Pinterest - [geek info]
"Hyundai Elevate" Vehicle Concept - [future tech, images]
Best of Sovietwave: Chill Synthwave Radio - [cool music]
Alan Parsons: One Note Symphony - [yes, one note, indeed - epic]
The Journal of the Tolkien Society: Full Archive for Free (1974 to now) - [great find]
Gnomes of Zurich? Really? - [wiki article]
Elon Musk's Future City - [good info, video]
This NYC Skyscraper Nearly Collapsed - [on its own]
Really Attractive PKD Collected Set - [want]
Logos Photoshopped Into Unbelievable Places - [fun pics]
The Massive City That Doesn't Exist - [California City, wow video]
Max Cooper "Repetition" Video By Kevin McGloughlin - [wow video]
"Short Time": an epic car chase - [wow video]
One of the Cutest 3D Models Ever - [fun video]
Private Luxury Helicopters Roundup - [quite! video]
Great Channel: Train Travel in Japan - [cool videos]
60 Airplanes in 2 Min: London Heathrow Traffic Madness - [wow video]
Platform Inspection at Burj Khalifa - [wow video]
This is how you cross the abyss! - [wow video]
Suzi Quatro "Can The Can" (1973): sheer energy - [fun video]
Sam Neil as James Bond - Screentest (1986) - [hmm, not bad]

