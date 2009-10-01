drb
      "Pipe Dreams" with Magnificent Sound: Quite Simply, The Blockbusters of
        Their Time

      Some of the most epic and magnificent music masterpieces were created to
      be played on a large pipe organ - made even better if listened inside
      soaring gothic cathedrals with almost perfect acoustics. 
      
      The wonder of this music is certainly timeless, and gets even more amazing when you
      start to investigate the history, science, and simple magnificence that
      has gone into the creation of some of the world’s most incredible pipe
      organs.

      
      (on the left, the world's largest pipe organ console, in Atlantic City - photo via - and on the right: Tokyo pipe organ, built by Marc Garnier from France in 1991, via)


      As with a lot of important technological – as well as artistic –
      achievements, trying to determine who made the first one of these things
      is a bit fuzzy. Some experts give the ancient Greeks most of the credit –
      specifically the genius Ctesibius of Alexandria. 
      
      Those early Greek organs were pretty simplistic, 
      but the basic principle is still the same: force
      air through a pipe and you get sound. Narrower pipes produce a higher
      note, wider pipes a lower note. From these simple tubes of metal works of
      amazing intricacy may be wrought.

      
      (on the left, a pre-organ "instrument", described by Pretorius in
        "Syntagma Musicum", 1615 - on the right: a mobile organ from Maximillian time, 1517)


      What’s interesting is that portable organs were not only made in certain
      parts of Europe during the Middle Ages - they were quite common. They were
      probably about as mechanically simple as Ctesibius' early invention, but
      it’s still remarkable that the technology was transportable by horse and
      wagon.

      The Beer Bottle Organ is an obvious idea, that was realized way back in
      the 1800s. The right-hand image below is a portable bottle organ from the
      1750s:

      
      (images via)

      But when you want to talk about size - you have to talk about the permanently installed ones.


      Size matters, and does increase with the amount of money invested

      As with astronomical clocks (see our article here), large organs quickly became the blockbusters of their time. 
      If yours was a town of any note then you pretty much had to have one – and the
      bigger the better. The fact that they were used by churches, like the
      aforementioned fancy clocks, couldn’t hurt either, as they had the deep
      pockets to afford them.

      Fantastic ornamental hanging tubes of the cathedral organ in Trier,
      Germany (left image below) and a strange horizontal arrangement of tubes in Madrid, Spain:

      
      (images via)

      
      (Helsinki Cathedral's elegant pipe organ, built by E.F.Walcker, 1832 -
        image via)

      
      (left: balcony organ in Salzburg, Austria - right: Notre Dame du Finistere, in Brussels, Belgium - image via)

      
      (very elegant organ in Hamburg, Germany - image via)
      

      Here’s a bunch of interesting facts: The pipe organ created for
      Halberstadt, Germany was a monster for its time. Its bellows had to
      be worked ceaselessly by ten men – who were, no doubt, music fans. The
      technology is impressive today, and was simply astounding when it was
      created in (ready for this?) 1361. 
      
      Today it is the instrument and the site for the
      Slowest Piece of Music Ever Performed

      
      (the bellows of Halberstadt, Germany, pipe organ - via)

      Because the technology of a pipe organ is relatively unsophisticated,
      making them bigger was a simple matter of scale: bigger pipes, bigger air
      supplies, etc. While there were a lot of monster organs… stop giggling…
      there are some that took the the musical instrument from noteworthy to
      astounding.
      

      
      One of the largest still played today is the
      Kotzschmar Memorial Organ in Portland, Maine. 
      
      Built in 1911, it is a beautiful piece of engineering as well as musical artistry. 
      Although much of its technology is hidden from sight, what is visible is
      simultaneously elegant and powerful, which also perfectly defines the
      sonorous air of its haunting notes.

      
      (left: Kotzschmar Organ, photo via -
        right: Wanamaker Organ, photo via)

      Another great pipe organ was created in 1904 for the St. Louis World’s
      Fair: the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ in Philadelphia is a monster
      among monsters. 
      
      Everything about the instrument looks like it was designed
      not just to make sound but a LOT of VERY BIG sounds: it has not one, not
      two … but, to get to the point, 28,482 pipes set in 461 rows (more info).

      
      (a very small portion of Wanamaker's 28,482 pipes: strings section - photo via)

      
      (the organ at United States Naval Academy has 522 registers (controls), image via)


      Its keyboard looks more like something used to launch a space shuttle
      rather than underscore an aria… but the organ definitely creates music –
      on a scale commensurate with its standing as the second largest pipe organ
      in the world.


      Nature Plays Its Own Melody

      The Singing Ringing Tree (by Burnleys Panopticon design, architects
      Tonkin Liu Ltd) is a wind organ sculpture which sings (or moans) with the
      wind - some say very hauntingly so (watch the video here):

      
      
      (images via)


      Natural "pipe organ" formations can be found in some karst caves - they
      are eternally silent however, playing "The Sounds of Silence" to an
      attentive ear. 
      
      Here is one in Mramornaya cave in Crimea, Ukraine:

      
      (image via)

      Which leads us to...

      The Great Stalacpipe Organ - the World's Largest Musical Instrument!

      Deep in the Luray Caverns in Virginia... there are sounds that might even
      rouse the Old Ones if played properly (or if Pippin drops a bunch of stuff
      down the hole). 
      
      It is played by striking huge stalactites all around the
      cavern with felt hammers, producing sombre, sonorous tones... (more info):

      
      
      (images via 1, 2)

      The Loudest Musical Instrument Ever Constructed

      How would you like to hear something six times the volume of the loudest
      train whistle? I'd say you should be warned before the sonic assault
      commences so that you could cover your ears.
      

      Next time you’re in Atlantic City, swing on by and check it out in
      the Boardwalk Hall. Built in 1932, the organ makes that beast in
      Philadelphia look like a sickly kitten. While the Wannamaker Organ boasts
      those 28,482 pipes, the Boardwalk Hall organ has – ready for this? – about
      33,000 pipes. I say ‘about’ because even the owner/operators of the
      machine aren’t sure. 
      
      Indeed, the engineering for the organ looks like something that might have been 
      built to power the Muzak in the Tower of Babylon elevators.

      
      
      (images via)


      The Boardwalk organ holds a total of three Guinness World Records: largest
      pipe organ in the world, largest musical instrument, and – it must have
      been a literal blast to have been there when this was set – the loudest
      musical instrument ever constructed. 
      
      When asked how he felt about winning this last award, the keyboardist was heard, 
      barely, to answer “what?”
      (see more images here).

      Trying to play this beast is a life-time job: there are four manuals, and
      a full list of "stops" (registers, and also controls that operate this
      mechanism) is published here.
      See if you can imagine memorizing this, let alone fluently play it.

      
      (images via)

      From "Spitz Flute Celeste" (register 217) to "Tuba d'Amour" (register 231)
      this fantastic instrument can indeed wake up the dead with celestial
      music, it seems.

      "When all of these stops and pitches are played together, the result
        has been described as a "wall of sound" that can "move men's souls like
        no other organ". The stops are controlled by 1,235 stop-keys on the main
        seven-manual console (which is permanently located to the right of the
        stage) and by 673 stop-keys on a portable five-manual console" (source)

      The Boardwalk organ, alas, is largely silent: having been damaged by weather, 
      water, budget cuts, and poor attempts at repair, it can still be heard 
      but at only a fraction of its true potential and power.


      Something that looks like a giant mobile pipe organ, but is definitely NOT

      

      These are the acoustic locators in Japan in the 1930s, intented to detect
      and track incoming bombers before the widespread use of radar. 
      
      Here's the Japanese emperor Horohito checking out the AA guns intended to be used in
      conjunction with the sound locators (more info)


Blogger Yvaine de Winter said...

Next to the Madrid picture is Trier. Trier is in Germany, however, and not in Austria as written.

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

You missed this one : http://www.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/Business/VenuesForHire/SydneyTownHall/GrandOrgan.asp

Video : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FXoyr_FyFw

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

You forgot about the only "Bamboo Pipe Organ in the World" found in the Philippines.

Here: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Las_Pi%C3%B1as_Bamboo_Organ

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

Many of the pipes seen externally in the churches are largely ornamental, and most of the actual sound-producing pipes are hidden behind panels.

___  
Blogger Unknown said...

How could you omit this US gem co-designed by Frank Gehry and with absolutely the most beautiful pipes ever

___  
Blogger Unknown said...

Uh, yeah

http://lamc.org/walt-disney-concert-hall-pipe-organ-facts.php

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

You forgot this
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea_organ

It is in Zadar, Croatia.
Sea, more specific waves hitting the coast, pier pass through designed cavities in stone, and go to built in pipes. Wonderful music..

___  
Blogger Unknown said...

I don't know how many pipes or when it was built, but I've never seen an organist need a kid to operate the stops.

'Til here --

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd_oIFy1mxM

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

The Zadar sea organ, in action...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rUVc5ZnnDk

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

while this is not a functional organ, it's a visually impressive, cavernous warehouse-sized room filled with fantastic "organs" cobbled together from parts salvaged from many actual organs. crossing the many bridges and walkways in this red velvet monstrosity makes for a surreal experience.

http://www.thehouseontherock.com/HOTR_Attraction_TicsAndTours_Reg_Tour3_OrganRoom.htm

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

http://www.thehouseontherock.com/HOTR_Attraction_TicsAndTours_Reg_Tour3_OrganRoom.htm

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

http://www.travelwisconsin.com/upload/images/organ%20room009%20sm.jpg

___  
Anonymous Tom said...

Great idea for a post and love some of these images! You should check out one that's in the United Artists Theatre in Detroit (I was reading about the place recently and am sure that's where this organ was?). Anyway, it's a grand old theatre but totally abandoned and decaying, and there's an amazing pipe organ still in there (if I'm thinking of the wrong place, apologies). Great post!

___  
Blogger Unknown said...

Thanks for the great link. I happen to build Pipe Organs for a living,
At the end of my second decade it's still a riot.

Always touching when the old ladies in church get teary eyed hearing a new instrument play for the first time.

___  
Anonymous Chris said...

The Wannamakers Pipes are amazing.

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGJumf6m44M

I got to see this a couple of years ago. BEAUTIFUL estate.

___  
Blogger Admin said...

Where can I get one of these?

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

To make a few clarifications:

--The 'horizontal pipes' are generally called 'chamades;' they project a louder sound than upright pipes (since they speak directly out into the space) and are customarily used for very LOUD things, such as trumpet fanfares.

--The "kid to operate the stops" is called a registrant; registrants are generally used when it is impossible to preset stops and the organist cannot pause to turn the page or set stops. They also turn pages...

--"Manuals" are simply keyboards; the Boardwalk Hall organ (the large one) has seven on its full console.

--I'm rather surprised that the Cavaille-Coll organs, especially Saint-Sulpice and Saint-Ouen, didn't get a mention.

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

I wonder how those egregious organs would sound with sulphuric acid poured down every single pipe?

___  

