#276 - Week of April 29, 2020

Berlin in July 1945 (HD 1080p color footage) - [apocalyptic]
Incredible Deep Sea Creatures of the Ningaloo Canyons - [wow nature]
Scientists discover 'longest living' creature - [Siphonophore Apolemia]
One of the Best Tokyo Photographers: Lukasz Palka - [cyberpunk/urban art]
Fantastic 1950s Soviet Art: Nikolai Kolchitski - [retrofuturism]
Steampunk: Tide-Predicting Machine - [1895 AD tech]
Almost a Fantasy Forest: Madeira, Portugal - [wow photo]
The Four-Second Catastrophe: How Boeing Doomed the 737 MAX - [good article]
This movie looks interesting: "Russian Ark" - [Wiki entry]
Megalopolis Animation Test (spectacular art) - [scifi]
I Turned a 1920's Typewriter into an EDM Drum Machine - [DIY video]
Crazy Story of The Ugliest Building Ever - [urban exploring]
The Cute Creatures Found On Russia's Weird Regional Flags - [pics]
Fun & Creative Coronavirus-Themed Stuff - [geek pics]
Little-Known SciFi Comic Art from Spain - [scroll way down]
Window film creates rainbow in room - [oddly satisfying]
The Complete list of the SciFi "Punk" subgenres - [geek info, scroll down]
Another one of those "Useless Machines" - [fun video]
The hyper-detailed imaginary cities of Ben Sack - [wow art]
Moog System 55 Modular Synth Demo - [neat video]
World's most valuable vinyl records - [another list, retro]
"Beliner Leben" Scanned Weimar Berlin Magazines - [great find]
Another fully scanned Weimar Berlin mag: Lustige Blätter - [great find]
Minecraft House in Real Life - [weird, architecture]
Impossible Japanese Puzzle Solved After 10 Years - [wow video]
Desperate Insurance Scammer - [pretty sad, video]
DIY Social Distancing Laser Hat (skip to result) - [wow video]
Cessna 172 Home Flight Simulator - [wow video]
Rollercoaster Ride to Remember, indeed - [wow video]
Sleeping on the Job - [wow video]
Driving on the bridge, and then, suddenly... (no injuries) - [wow video]
"Iron Sky: Dictator's Cut" is fully online - [for free]
Epic Music Plus Cartier Video Ad Equals Wow - [wow video]
"I fell for you, the moment I saw you" - [fun video]
Space Rocket Built with 1 Million Matches Takes Off - [wow video]
Brave Little Suzuki Takes Off, too! - [wow video]


