#274 - Week of January 3, 2020

The Flying Car is Here? "BlackFly" Launch - [info, video]
Excellent SciFi Concept Art by Colie Wertz - [scifi art]
Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo: Futuristic Dream - [wow cars]
Best Interview with William Gibson so far - [cyberpunk]
Spectacular Vintage Board Games - [retro, art]
Awesome Short Glimpse at 1896 Berlin - [street video]
The Most Succesful Spy Listening-Device in History "The Thing" - [tech]
Huge ME 265 Amerika Bomber, 1946 (info) - [wow tech]
Apollo 17 (Last on the Moon) Closing Statements - [bittersweet video]
China Reveals Exotic Flying Saucer-Shaped "Armed Helicopter" - [tech]
Great HD Ride on Shonan Monorail (Japan) (info) - [cool video]
The Germans have a word for it... (more) - [languages]
Soviet Abandoned Pioneer Camp "Skazka" (pics) - [abandoned, exploring]
271 Years Before Pantone: Every Color Imaginable in an 800-Page Book - [history, art]
Doomsday Navigator For America's Deadliest Cold War ICBM - [tech]
"Design For Dreaming" GM Dream Cars 1956 - [wow cars, retro]
Short video from 1993, still relevant today! - [Harlan Ellison's Watching]
The Ross Sisters: Solid Potato Salad (wait for it) - [unbelievable, video]
Final Nixon Tapes Show Surprising Side Of Relationship With Brezhnev (text) - [history]
Dieselpunk by Matthias Develtere - [scifi art]
Most Incredible Bug: Flower Mantis (pics) - [wow nature]
Photoshop-like Full Feature Image Editor (within your browser) - [useful find]
World's Music Charts (Almost Complete) - [interesting find]
1990s TV, 1980s TV, 1970s TV Simulation - [cool sites, retro]
"Her Majesty": Hidden Song on The Beatles "Abbey Road" LP - [cool find]
The English Language in 67 Accents & Random Voices - [fun video]
Ozzy, the Adorable Desk Weasel! - [fun video]
Onion: Memorial Honors Victims Of Imminent Dam Disaster - [fun video]
Great Dance Moves in This Compilation - [wow video]
"The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson" Theme Song - [very upbeat stuff]
Pretty Wild: "Iron Sky", The First Four Minutes - [wow video]
Hilarious Spike Jones & His Orchestra Piece, 1952 - [fun video]
Incredible Japanese "Human Art" Show - [wow video]
Quaint and Lovely ELO 1979 Video - [music video]
Make sure to listen to the New ELO Album - [video playlist]


"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

