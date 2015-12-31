drb
#272 - Week of May 10, 2019

Neurons Seeking and Forming New Connections - [wow video]
Quantum Biology: The Rise of New Science? - [wow science]
"Harlan Ellison Watching": all 63 episodes of his 1993 TV Talks - [at his YouTube channel]
Coelacanths still exist, but are very very rare - [wow science]
The All-American Expo That Invaded Cold War Russia - [great article]
Ippolito Caffi, "Solar Eclipse over Venice" (1842) (more) - [wow art]
How Richard Nixon Changed NASA - [end of Moon Program]
Some Truly Mind-blowing, Simple Facts - [great Reddit thread]
"Axis of Evil" in Cosmology ("we are truly the center of the universe?") - [space, wiki]
5200mm Lens: World's MOST Powerful Super Telephoto (w/Zoom Example) - [wow video]
Unbelievable Camera Lenses That Actually Exist - [geek info]
Beautiful Paper Foiled Prints & Posters - [cool geek art]
George Harrison & Ringo on Aspel & Co. (1988) - [good old interview]
Berwartstein Castle in Palatinate Forest (pic) - [glorious, medieval]
Why Does The World's Most Expensive Steak Cost $3,200? - [at Boucherie Polmard]
$340 Steak Lunch: Japan's most expensive Beef - [very soothing video]
Super Twitter account for those who love classic space anime - [Makoto Kobayashi]
Great video channel of SciFi Fan History (& Authors) - [Heinlein, Campbell, etc.]
Truly Beautiful Rock: Mookaite - [images]
Dustine Weaver's "Amnia Cycle" and S.H.I.E.L.D - [high quality new scifi comics]
Focus Puller: Unsung and Mostly Unknown, Very Important Skill - [movies, info]
The Beautiful (Flower) Shape of Heliospheric Current - [around Solar System]
Tetris on Flip-Dot Display with DIY Computer - [geek video]
These Russians Created "Bentley Ultratank" - [wow video]
How I Would Build The Great Pyramids - [neat video]
1971 Citroen DS - Jay Leno's Garage - [vintage cars, video]
Ascender / Descender: great new space opera "watercolor"(!) comic - [space scifi]
Neat Danish film car chase from 1977 - [wow video]
Another excellent car chase: "Blazing Magnums" (1976) - [wow video]
Phone Stolen: Real-Time - [wow video]
This is how dogs herd sheep into a pen (aerial) - [wow video]
Most Epic Drum Solo (by Dave Weckl) - [wow video]
Unbeatable car backing skills! - [wow video]
Cokebacca (turn on the sound) - [fun video]
Quintessential 1980s Disco Dancing: Ottawan - [music video]
One of the best car stunts compilations ever made! - [wow video]
Minecraft Classic available in your browser! - [game]


