drb
logo


DRB Pic-of-the-Day: Abandoned Streamlined Three-Wheeler


Dieselpunk, Abandoned
Link - by Avi Abrams


Crossover: Dieselpunk + Retrofuture, by Victor-Albert Bouffort

"Victor-Albert Bouffort was an aeronautics engineer who took it upon himself to design and build some pretty crazy cars in the years after WWII. The first was this magnificent streamlined three-wheeler based on a Citroen Traction-Avant". Read this good article about this man here.


click to enlarge


As it is clearly abandoned in the picture, it conveys mostly melancholy mood (hopefully since then somebody picked up and fully restored it - and by doing this, corrected one of the worst injustices in the Universe: a way-ahead-of-its-time design left to rust on the outskirts of history, forgotten... and yet presenting an image of surpassing beauty for those who truly care).




(images credit: Retromobile)


CHECK OUT OUR DIESELPUNK PAGE! -->

DONT'MISS OUR STEAMPUNK SERIES! -->

Scroll down for comments: | | 2 comments |





RECENT ARTICLES:

Abandoned, Dieselpunk
DRB Pic-of-the-Day

Abandoned: Streamlined Three-wheeler

Visual Caffeine #6
Visual Caffeine, Issue 6

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


YOUR COMMENTS::

2 Comments:

Blogger Jacqueline Mallette said...

How nice DRB is back.

___  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

Yep, how nice.

___  

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office



READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

DRB Feel-Good
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38

Loads of cool and rare imagery

Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2017/16
2015/14
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006

Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | funny pics | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | history | humour | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | sports | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned