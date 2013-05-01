drb
#240 - Week of April 17, 2016

"In the Old New World": Spectacular Time-Travel(ish) Project - [short video]
Space News of the Month - [so exciting]
Bigelow Expandable (Inflatable) Activity Module - [space, cool info]
"Brutalism" Architecture in Berlin - [architecture]
Incredible 1950-60s Space Vehicle Drawings by Janke - [retrofuture]
Tolkien used this concept in "Lord of the Rings": Sampo - [weird, info]
"There is not a single straight-line or right-angle in the Parthenon" - [wow pic]
Mosque built inside the Parthenon - [wow pic]
Beautiful Art: Food Gradients - [gallery]
Lovely Fairy Tale Illustrations by Alice B. Preston - [art]
The Underside of the Huge Amazon Water Lily - [wow nature]
Fascinating Dead Sea "Book of Jubilees" and "Book of Enoch" - [ancient, info]
This Star Has an Almost Pure Oxygen Atmosphere - [wow space]
Ultimate Misery: Voyage of the Damned - [historical account]
Teen Girl AI "Learns" from the Internet - [fascinating]
Print Wikipedia! You can actually order some volumes - [weird art]
Epic Biblical Architectural Engravings - [scroll down]
First Autonomous Pizza Delivery Robot - [tech, video]
The Craziest Festival in Spain! - [travel pics]
Very Cool Way to Sell Cotton Candy - [fun video]
Jabbers, the Maniacal Parrot - [fun video]
Dizzying Drone Video: Climbing 500m TV Tower - [wow video]
Top Ten Funny Removals - [funny]
Octopus Attacked by Numbray - [wow video]
Hydraulic Press Making a Fruit Salad - [neat video]
Impressive Short Field Take-off - [wow video]
Drifting a Ferrari up the Ski Resort Mountain - [wow video]
The Backwards Brain Bicycle - [wow video]
Very cool game Slither - [play in-browser games]
Get an action figure of YOU or your favorite Celebrity! - [gift idea]
Best Political Android Apps for the 2016 Election - [info]


YOUR COMMENTS::

1 Comments:

Anonymous Anonymous said...

i love this site and this feature

___  

