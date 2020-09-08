drb
#278

"Never Built New York": futuristic concepts - [great video]
Look Inside the Extremely Rare "Codex Seraphinianus" - [the weird]
The Uncensored Library - [with actual books inside!]
Drive Car Across the Antarctic!, (more) - [in a Hyundai SUV?]
US Navy Submarine Aircraft Carrier design - [wow tech, 1950s]
Want: Extreme Off-Road Expedition Vehicle - [wow video]
The Oldest Depiction of the Universe (vs. Black Market) - [wow science]
The weird space that lies outside our Solar System - [space]
Surreal "infinity Staircase" Installation - [wow art]
The Air Force’s Crazy 747 Aircraft Carrier Concept - [wow tech, video]
Richard Kadrey knows what's up - [hilarious map, Twitter]
VES: Movie CGI Awards site (with previews) - [wow scifi]
Who Killed Science Fiction? - [insightful article, 1960-2020]
Great People-watching in LA in the 1960s! - [Haight Ashbury, video]
Highly-Recommended Instagram Account - [epic drone flights]
Lufthansa Airbus A380, Lower Deck Crew Rest - [cool video]
Eye-Opener: Driving and Living Conditions in Bangladesh - [epic video]
The wildest Mercedes from Adolf Hitler - [wow car, video]
Great Gallery of Vintage Maps and Graphics - [zodiacal, celestial, etc]
New York Skyline in the 1930s, image-enhanced - [wow video]
The Weirdest NYC Skyscraper - [wow video, UrbanExploring]
We Live in a Golden Age of Drone Videos - [NYC Central Park]
Rainbow Mountains in Zhangye Danxia National Park - [wow pic, instagram]
Presidential Limousins & Motorcades - [The Henry Ford's Museum video]
The Rarest 1950s SF Covers from UK, Australia - [great find, pics]
Merseybeat History: great find, more - [cool videos]
Robots ask: "Do You Love Me?" in a wonderful way - [fun video]
Fractual Animations on TikTok - [great channel]
Deadliest Roads: Nepal's Gorkha Region - [wow video, epic journey]
Deadliest Roads: India's Leh-Manali Truck Route - [great documentary!]
This whole channel is highly recommended! - [free documentaries]
He is the True Hero: Peruvian Bus Driver - [wow video]
Silent Movies: Doing Crazy Things with Cars - [fun video]
Great mash-up of Boney-M' "Rasputin" with the Soviet Army dancers - [fun video]
Actual Triplets: Trix sing "C'est La Vie" 1981 - [fun video]
More good stuff: Teach In "The Robot" - [1980s video]

Blogger gerard frederick said...

You are absolutely TOPS!

