"QUANTUM SHOT" #162(rev)
      From Gothic to Eerily Beautiful

      If you have nothing to hide... then you will be really
      thrilled to see a bunch of X-ray photos - revealing the unseen, creatively transformed into art.
      Here are a few examples of this newly burgeoning stylistic - with a morbid
      predominance of bones and skeletons (for an obvious reason) and some
      unexpectedly flowery designs wrought on a dark x-ray film medium:

      
      (left image credit:
        Bert Myers, right -
        Nick Veasey)

      Exploring unusual media of X-rays (ideally suited for his dark, H. R.
      Giger-inspired compositions), Yury Shpakovski creates stunningly
      intricate, sophisticated works. See his
      site
      for more examples and to order prints.

      
      
      
      
      
      (images credit:
        Yury Shpakovski)

      X-Ray Nature Photography

      When used as art, X-rays seem to reveal the hidden beauty of natural
      forms, structures and symmetry not visible to the human eye, the world of
      ephemeral and eerie shapes - of which we are largely unaware...

      Judith McMillan's flowers & plants:

      
      
      
      (images credit:
        Judith McMillan)

      George Green's various seashells:

      
      
      (images credit:
        George Green)

      
      
      (images credit:
        Steven Meyers)

      Flowers "Kiss":

      
      (image credit:
        Nick Veasey)

      And then there is... a human kiss:

      
      (images credit:
        Wim Delvoye)

      Wim's site is full
      of creative projects; one can get lost there for hours... Here is a gothic
      combination of X-ray shots and stained glass (there is something spiritual
      in this...)

      
      (images credit:
        Wim Delvoye)

      X-Ray Stingray looks even more radical than a live one

      Not only is this a mesmerizing and wonderful picture, but the whole new
      species - Amazon Freshwater "Pancake" Stingray - has been just discovered,
      more
      info. "It tells us is that there are quite likely to be other large fishes in
      the Amazon yet to be discovered and described":

      
      (X-ray of Heliotrygon gomesi, preadult male. Credit: Ken Jones,
        via)

      See-through Technology

      An ordinary thing, such as a laptop keyboard, can be imbued with ethereal
      beauty, thanks to X-ray photography:

      
      (image credit:
        Nick Veasey)

      Photographer
      Nick Veasey has a
      lot more technological X-ray marvels on this site (some of them can even
      reveal how things work):

      
      
      
      (images credit:
        Nick Veasey)

      See more at this National Geographic's
      gallery.

      Enhancing X-Ray Reality...

      ... with his own drawings: Dutch artist
      Ben Kruisdijk
      is adding flowers to X-ray photos, making human bones bloom from inside
      out -

      
      (images credit:
        Ben Kruisdijk)

      Thinking of teddy bears -

      
      (image credit:
        Ben Kruisdijk)

      I see what you ate here

      Here is a picture of some poor cat swallowed whole by a python - more
      info:

      
      (image
        via)

      What have you listened to recently? -

      
      (images credit:
        Nick Veasey)

      This last image reminds me of a strange fact in the history of underground
      rock music in Soviet Russia. During the "stagnation decades" of the 1970s
      and 80s there were very few official rock music records, so rock-hungry
      fans had to invent another way to get their musical fix. Photography
      studios at the time had the technology to etch sound grooves into
      photographic prints. These round photographs were called "Memories from
      the Beach", or "Musical Postcard". Soon communists noticed unnaturally
      long line-ups to photo studios and a huge demand for a glossy photographic
      paper. Eventually, when the photographic paper disappeared from Soviet
      stores, ever-so-creative music fans started using x-ray prints from local
      clinics (there were plenty of used prints available)... And so the story
      of Russian rock music was literally written on the "skulls and bones" of
      X-ray prints. Perhaps this little story will inspire modern artists to use
      this dark and glossy medium with renewed enthusiasm.

