      New York vs. Pixels

      You will be assimilated!... Er, pixilated! Beware of the power of the
      Almighty Pixel! Something along these lines goes against New York, and
      eventually the whole Earth in this clever video "Pixels" from
      Patrick Jean and OneMoreProd (special effects studio in Paris):

      More pixels go to war, and some lose:

      
      
      (bottom images: left -
        RETROnoob, right -
        Blivet)

      Today's pictures & links:

      
      (original unknown)

      No caption is necessary. These eyes say it all. 
      
      ------------

      The Wishing

      

      Magical inspiring photography by
      Andrew Pearce. 
      
      ------------

      Forest of an entirely different kind...

      Great Shanghai photography at
      Neatorama:

      
      (image credit:
        Justin Guariglia)

      ------------

      Turnip Rock on Lake Huron

      Fantastic island! The land around Turnip Rock is privately owned, so the
      only way to reach it is by boat. Lars Jensen has more great photographs
      from his kayaking trip on this
      page.

      
      (photo by
        Lars Jensen)

      ------------ 
      
      Ever Wondered What a Nazi UFO Cockpit Looks Like?

      Here is a recent update from the Iron Sky production team. Some
      parts of this "flying saucer" cockpit may seem familiar, for example the
      compass with a swastika - see
      here. This film promises to be a must-see feature, so
      support it. Concept design by Jussi Lehtiniemi - Read
      more.

      
      (image credit:
        Iron Sky Film)

      ------------

      Clockwork Love: Steampunk Jewelry by Tjep

      Admire (and hopefully even order) these pendants
      here. Multiple sophisticated layers constitute this work of love. It's
      complicated...

      
      
      (images credit:
        Tjep)

      ------------

      Icebergs. Ice Structures. Awesome Shapes.

      Antarctica photos by Alexey Suloev - see more
      here

      
      (image credit:
        Alexey Suloev)

      Lake Baikal ice "drawings":

      
      (image credit:
        Alexey Suloev)

      
      (image credit:
        Dmitry Kononov)

      ------------

      Some relationships may need more work than others:

      

      

      ------------

      Food Art Galore

      Good additions to our
      The Pasta Monster
      article:

      
      
      
      (originals unknown)
      
      (image credit:
        Banksy, see more
        here)

      ------------

      Parkour Forever! (immortalized in concrete)

      

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


