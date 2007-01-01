drb
Link Latte 277




#277 - Week of November 5, 2020

Ronny Announces Election Results - [surprising video]
Alien-like Great Barrier Reef Creature: Trick-or-Treat Crab - [wow nature]
The Real Source of Gravity - [truly mind-bending video!]
Water-based Computer Built in the Soviet Union in 1936 - [wow info, cyberpunk]
"The Movie You Will Never See" - [due to be released in 100 years]
Extreme: Erecting the Superhigh Antenna - [wow video]
Quantum Teleportation of Particles of Matter? - [wow science]
What is the Password?? Indeed - [fun video]
Poems of Shelley Illustr. by R. Anning Bell (1902) - [art nouveau]
Red Sprite Storm 2019 (Upward Lightnings!) - [wow weather video]
Mars: Wet to Dry (Animation) - [NASA video]
Recreating Asteroid Strike That Killed Dinosaurs - [wow video]
A Compendium of the World's Most Unique Beds - [geek pics]
Native American Myths and Legends - [huge, useful site]
The Epic and Surreal Paintings of H. Berann - [wow art, slightly nsfw]
Gallery of H. Berann 3D Mountain Art in Extreme HD - [inside Wiki article]
Read some of the Cantos by Ezra Pound here - [epic, weird]
Bejeweled Autumn Leaves - [wow art; Inst account]
How China Cloned Shanghai - [wow video]
Ancient Epic: Enmerkar and the Lord of Aratta - [Sumerian High Fantasy]
Who was this Enmerkar? - [geek info, Tower of Babel-related]
The Original Wiki History - [on the original site!]
Instagram in an Instant - [cool infographic]
"Soviet Architecture" Magazine Collection - [scroll down, unique]
Soviet Vintage SciFi Movie Put to Space-Age Soundtrack - [cool video]
Booklets of Vintage Japanese Cars - [nostalgie]
Guided Tour Inside the E-4B NAOC Doomsday Plane - [wow video]
Ewok's Fantasy Log Cabin is a Reality - [wow video]
Cabinland: DIY Awesome Cabins with Romantic Couple - [great channel]
Spectacular: Sara Underwood's BC Helicopter Photoshoot - [wow video, slightly nsfw]
Japan in 1964: Bullet Train, Tokyo Station, Mt. Fuji - [cool HD video]
All the Miss Moneypenny scenes 1962-2012 - [neat video]
Matinee At The Bijou TV series clips, 1984 - [retro-style video]
Including Great Cartoon: "Magazine Rack"! - [don't miss this video]
NASA Scientists Plan To Approach Girl By 20... - [fun video]
The End: The Last Page of Wiki - [the original one, that is]

