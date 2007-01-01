drb
#275 - Week of March 1, 2020

Otherworldly Clouds Over Lake Michigan - [spectacular]
A fight between two mice in the London underground tunnel - [epic pic]
Best Ever Intro to a Movie? - [The Italian Job, 1969]
Very Insightful Article about the Future of Music - [Jon Hassell, 1984]
Vampire Squid Stretching - [wow nature, video]
Whole Stuffed Camel - [really weird food]
Twitter Timeline - [geek infographic]
Subterranea Britannica: Locations - [Urban Exploring]
Bolivia's Death Road (Top Gear, BBC) - [wow video]
One of the Angry Birds found: Bearded Reedling - [wow nature]
Francois de Nome's Imaginary Ruins - [vintage art]
Family of Eight in Huge Converted Tour Bus - [cool video]
The Boeing YAL-1 Airborne Laser - [wow tech, info]
Spectacular: Two Waves Collide - [wow nature]
Painting Restoration Done Right - [geek video]
How Art Arrived at Jackson Pollock - [insightful video]
Smithsonian Releases 2.8 Million Images - [great find]
Flags In The Style Of Other Flags - [mix and blend]
How one German guy draws the map of the US - [funny pic]
How to send an email (fun video from 1984) - [retro tech]
Valerian Saga Portal: Full Reviews - [click on any cover to read review]
GM Car Styling Shows the Future in 1953 - [retro video]
Soviet Space Graphics (new book preview) - [geek art]
If we did not link to this before, we should now - [which color is this dress?]
Diff. Air Force One Designs - [scroll down, pics]
Voice Actor Scams the Scammers! - [fun video]
Construction Workers on the Chrysler Building, 1929 - [wow video]
Incredible sounds created inside an ice hole - [wow video]
The Weirdest Dance Moves Ever? - ["The Band Wagon", wow video]
The Cutest Bush Baby, Adorable Galago - [awww video]
She & Him - Don't Look Back (in Retrofuture style) - [fun video]
Incredible Automatic Music Installation in a Forest - [wow video]
Smoother than Michael Jackson? (moonwalk gliding) - [wow video]
Super Rare Jeff Lynne (pre-ELO) 1969 Songs: 1, 2 - [music videos]
Get Yourself a Rotary Cellphone - [wow find]


