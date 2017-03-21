drb
logo


Link Latte 273




#273 - Week of June 14, 2019

Mysterious huge mass embedded in the center of the Moon - [wow space]
Helicopter Landing on Mount Everest (World Record) - [wow video]
Flying over Everest, another great helicopter footage - [wow nature]
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is... dissolving... - [perhaps soon gone]
Bottom of Mariana's Trench (Creatures at 11,034 meters) - [wow video]
Spectacular National Geographic Photo 2019 Winners - [photography, travel]
Sophisticated Art by Alex Steven Martin - [scifi art]
A Bizarre Form of Water May Exist All Over the Universe - [wow space]
Dubai Creek Tower: Building the World's Tallest Structure - [wow video, architecture]
Epic Concept Art for "Jupiter Ascending" by Olivier Pron - [wow gallery]
Anybody remembers "Rocket Cap Bombs" and Cap Guns Toys? - [vintage]
Rocking, Epic Scifi Art by Kanehira (Twitter) Gallery - [wow scifi art, Japan]
Very Stylish Art by Niall Grant - [neo-Victorian art]
Strange-shaped Rocks at Fontainebleau - [wow nature]
Tomohiro Kimura's unique 3D art style - [cool geek art]
Futuristic Two-Wheeled, Self-Balancing Gyro-X vehicle from 1967 - [wow cars]
Increadibly tight flying of a goshawk (more) - [video, Twitter post]
Surreal Art by Hiromu Maruyama - [scifi, street art]
You Can Browse 437 Complete Issues of ‘Soviet Photo’ Magazine - [vintage]
Delightful 1950s DeSoto TV Commercial - [neat video]
Luxury Porsche-designed Superyacht Tour - [neat video]
Beautiful Magazine "Uppercase" on Issuu for free (info) - [vintage graphic arts]
Saturday Evening Post covers Russian Revolution - [great articles, PDFs]
"Enchanted Living": pretty good High-Fantasy Arts magazine - [art, design]
Fenhe: Menghua Railway Mega-Bridge in China - [wow video]
Silly (but neat) trick to refresh your markers - [fun video]
Former FBI Agent Explains How to Read Body Language - [fascinating]
One of the best videos of escaping the Moore Tornado - [wow video]
Very Strange-Shaped McCook Tornado - [wow video]
Hair-raising: driving Peterbilt logger truck - [wow video]
Guided Tour Inside the E-4B NAOC Doomsday Plane - [wow video, nuclear attack scenario]
Mumbai Local Train Rush Hour - [wow video, scary stuff]
How to do Star Wars blasters sound effect - [fun video]
Dog Playing Jenga - [fun video]
The Incredible Role and Heroism of Sherpas on Mount Everest - [wow video]
Play "One More Line" exciting game right in your browser! - [game]


SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

Scroll down for comments: | | 0 comments |




RECENT ARTICLES:

Visual Caffeine #8
Visual Caffeine, Issue 8

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Visual Caffeine #7
Visual Caffeine, Issue 7

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Art Deco
Imperial Dreams: Art Deco Update

Wings, Gears, & Glamorous Ladies

1970s SciFi
DRB Pics-of-the-Day

Grand Space Adventure 1970s Art



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office



READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Abandoned, Dieselpunk
DRB Pic-of-the-Day

Abandoned: Streamlined Three-wheeler

Visual Caffeine #6
Visual Caffeine, Issue 6

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

DRB Feel-Good
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38

Loads of cool and rare imagery

Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2018/16
2015/14
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006

Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | funny pics | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | history | humour | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | sports | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned