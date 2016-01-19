drb
#271 - Week of April 23, 2019

One day, a computer will fit on a desk (1974) - [Arthur C. Clarke]
Derecho: as bad as tornadoes & hurricanes - [extreme weather]
1946 Housewife with Robot at Home - [TV episode]
Physicists reverse time using quantum computer - [wow science]
New Science Concept: Entangled Time (more) - [wow science]
Intergalactic Computer Network - [1960s, pre-Internet]
Nepal's Worst Roads (Rarely Seen Footage) - [wow video]
The Big Rip: the Ultimate Fate of the Universe - [epic, wiki]
Octopus hiding himself in a clam shell - [wow nature]
Octopus attacks a crab and drags it into abyss - [wow nature]
Prop-powered Boeing 727: 7J7 - [cool video]
Prank your co-workers with one of these emails - [funny]
Vehicles of the Future: Future Transportation Systems - [futurism, video]
Tons of French Movie Posters - [high-res art]
Great Series on Golden Age Comics Lettering - [Ira Schnapp]
Hidden Details of the New York Public Library - [great video]
Explained Details of the NYC Grand Central Terminal - [cool video, architecture]
The New York City Evolution Animation - [urbanism, video]
"Beatlesque" in Music - [useful list]
Isaac Asimov, Harlan Ellison, Gene Wolfe Together, Talking - [great video]
Harlan Ellison Interview on Thames TV, 1976 - [scifi, video]
Here is the detailed instruction how to write thrilling stuff - [Doc Savage, 1930s]
Scanned Images of Vintage Paperback Books - [huge collection]
Great YouTube Account for Vintage Video Clips - [The KinoLibrary]
What would it look like: with all the planets placed btw the Earth and the Moon? - [wow video]
The Comic-Book Boom and Crash of the 1990s - [good article]
Tons of 1930s-1950s Scifi Fanzines for Free - [huge collection]
Insane Driving Rally Tour de Corse 2019 - [wow video]
Flower Glass Art Marble - [lovely, animated gif]
World's Most Expensive Penthouse: $387 Million - [video, architecture]
A surreal experience jetting through a river canyon in Colorado - [wow video]
Filming "Flip Car" in Action - [movie stunts, video]
SNL "Olive Garden Ad Reaction" Sketch - [fun video]
"Safety Last!" Harold Lloyd's full 1923 movie - [thrilling stuff]
Disco 1979 (Gilla): Check out this guy on skates - [fun video]
Hilarious Prank TV Show: Alternative 3 (1977) -info - [wow video]
Play Subway Surfers on Poki! - [game]


Anonymous Anonymous said...

Thank you.
I wish you have much more followers..

___  

