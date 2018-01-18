drb
#270 - Week of March 8, 2019

The Speed of Light between Earth and Moon - [in real-time]
The Famous ELO "Spaceship" Stage from 1978 - [wow video]
Secrets Hidden Inside Jeff Lynne's ELO Songs - [amazing info]
Scientology's "Gold Base" (Secret? Headquarters) Described - [weird, wiki]
IBM Unveils Groundbreaking Quantum Computing System - [wow science]
"Architect" Fish in Love - [wow nature, video]
Victorian Circus Animals "Who Could Do Math" - [great article]
2018 SciFi & Fantasy Recommended Reading List - [Locus Magazine]
Rare & Revealing Interview with Philip K. Dick in France - [from 1977]
Philip K. Dick "Otaku" Fanzine (Complete) - [great find]
The Telharmonium: an electric organ from 1896! - [retro, info]
World's Most Valuable Electronic Music Gear - [list, photos]
Fascinating list of movies/books/games in "development hell" - [wiki info]
Incredible SciFi Art by Noriyoshi Ohrai - [Google images, some nsfw]
Great Vintage/Pinup Art by David Uhl - [insta, somewhat nsfw]
Exquisite Lost Art of Wood Intarsia - [vintage art]
Full Collection of Scifi "Dime Novels" from 1890-1910s - [great find]
The Last Story by Tolkien (Highly Recommended!) - [books, info]
The Bizarre Experience Of The ‘Quietest Room On Earth’ - [weird]
Site dedicated to misuse of Chinese characters in Western culture - [funny]
The History of Printing - [neat infographic]
Earth may have underground 'ocean' three times that on surface - [science]
Collection of most ancient Sumerian writings - [very strange stuff]
Surreal: Faking a Top-Rated Restaurant - [wow article]
Digital Comic Museum has pretty much every comic ever published - [huge collection]
Aluminum and Mercury: Spectacular Reaction - [wow video]
London to Sydney Marathon Rally in 1968 - [cool video]
Historic Maraphon Rally Blog and Flickr Group - [site worth browsing]
How to "MoonWalk": Simple Instructions - [animated gif]
Fascinating Interview with Forrest J. Ackerman - [on early scifi and L. Ron Hubbard]
Lockheed L-1049 Super Constellation, presented by Arthur Godfrey - [1953 short film]
Another "Glory Days of Aviation" Great Film - [Chicago to Los Angeles, 1963]
The Beatles: Funny Interviews - [fun video]
ELO: "Hold On Tight" Epic Video - [music video]
New ELO "Turn to Stone" Live Show & 2019 Tour! - [good news]
Backflipper game on Poki - [game]
Play Stickman Hook on Poki! - [game]


