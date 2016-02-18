drb
#269 - Week of December 18, 2018

Really Hair-Raising Nepal Roads Video - [most-dangerous roads]
But nothing beats this road video - [sweaty palms/reddit]
Oumuamua object is stranger than we realized... (full text) - [Space Beacon?]
Whole Galaxy Inside Your Browser - [STARS: great website]
Guy makes a Fire/Smoke Tornado Inside a Bubble - [amazing]
Abandoned: Surreal Town in Abkhazia - [wow video]
Bizarre: Japan's All-White Cult (pics) - [weird, info]
Underground Ecosystem More Diverse Than Life on The Surface - [science]
Dark Ages were not all that dark, after all - [history myth]
Time Lapse of the Sushi-Making Scene: Animation - [video and info]
Custom Records for a 70's Toy Record Player - [geek art]
HD Cab View: Yurikamome Elevated Train Line Tokyo - [neat video]
Neat Illustrated Travel Notebooks - [by José Naranja]
Click "Gallery" in this Cool Mecha Site - [Junya Ishigaki's work]
The Evolution of Santa Claus - [cool infographic]
The Devil vs. Magician-Without-Shadow (pics) - [Scottish Smoo Cave]
Fascinating video from Mumbai's worst slum - [POV video]
Great Comedy Sketch: "Mastermind" - [fun video]
Incredible Quality Restoration of WW1 Footage - [Peter Jackson's new project]
Neat Graphic: The History of Tea - [history, style]
Older than Pyramids, Bigger than England: newly-discovered TERMITE Land - [info]
Collecting Vintage CPU/Processors - [geek info]
"Imaginary Monuments": Wonderful Art by Sandow Birk - [gallery]
Then & Now: Silent Films Real Locations - [great site]
Earthquake Footage Compilation From Around The World - [wow video]
This "The Onion" Sketch is still as relevant as ever - [fun video]
Soothing Watch: $144 Steak Lunch in Tokyo (Teppanyaki) - [neat video]
The Biggest Waves Ever Surfed (Nazare) - [wow video]
Just a simple nudge... leads to this - [wow video]
When you're overqualified for the job - [fun video]
Carol Burnett Show: "Airline Security", "Butler & Maid" - [fun videos]
Very Strange, Surreal Russian Animation - [cool video]
Great Merseybeat Song by Chad & Jeremy - [video, TV show]
Great List of Newly-Learned Weird Facts - [random cool]
Play "G-Switch!" for a lot of in-browser fun - [game]


