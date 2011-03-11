drb
#268 - Week of November 20, 2018

A lot of speculation about Oumuamua - [alien probe? asteroid?]
Majestic White Bear, or "Spirit Bear" (not an Albino) - [wow nature]
Boarding & Riding a Paternoster - [vintage, video]
... and then going over the top with it - [wow video]
List of SOLVED missing persons cases - [fascinating]
First Ever Piece of Internet Equipment - [cued-in video]
Aurus: Russian Presidential Automobile - [auto, gallery]
What's the Most Difficult Place to Get to In the World? - [neat video]
Downloadable Large-Format Historical Maps - [epic list]
Jericho: The Oldest Town & the Big Mystery - [cool info]
The Ancient City of Jericho 3D Model - [history, video]
"The First Skyscraper" Mystery - [Jericho' Tower]
Live Air Traffic Audio from Anywhere - [cool site, aviation]
Most Interesting ATC Recordings and info/forum - [geek, aviation]
Map of Unprovoked Shark Attacks in the World - [wow nature]
Hot Wheels Original Set: 50th Anniversary - [geek info]
Incredible Compendium of Myths-Related Books Online - [great find]
Indian Lands in the U.S. 1885 and 2005 Comparison - [interesting map]
Overnight Bus Hotel From LA To San Francisco - [cool video]
12 Crazy, Creative Ways to Blow a £1Billion - [fun infographic]
Magical Chivalric Romance: "Sir Launfal" - [1200 AD Arthur, Fairies, etc]
A Proclamation for the Suppression of Coffee Houses! - [unexpected]
Great History of 1650s Coffee Houses in London - [history, article]
1970s Wheelie Bikes (pic) - [nostalgic info]
Probably the Laziest Cat Ever - [fun video]
Are LEGO Faces' Emotions Changing? - [random head]
Perfect Match: Drones Filming Extreme Drifting - [wow video]
Medieval Fantasy City Generator - [wow video]
Probably the most cheerful song ever written - [music video]
This camel is stuck, indeed - [fun video]
Some Sort of Japanese Crazy Sounds/Shapes in your browser - [well...]
"Early Prototype of Apple Pay" - [fun video]
(Endless) Groovy Disco Dancing Competition - [fun video]
Gold Plated (Most Expensive) Number Plates - [fun infographic]
Play "Thunderdogs"! if bored - [in-browser game]


