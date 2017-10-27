drb
#267 - Week of November 5, 2018

Neom: City of Robots, to be built (info) - [fascinating]
This place is real! (location, info) - [Villa Cassel]
Theo Jansen’s New Strandbeest Roams the Beach... - [wow art]
Wondrous Underwater Ballroom - [abandoned]
On-time Metro in Japan: to a single second - [wow video, short film]
Galaxy69 "Dragonfly" Ship, by Kim Syberg - [scifi art]
The tunnel for ships under the mountain - [wow engineering]
World's Tallest Statue Built in India (size) - [big]
Future Skyscrapers Infographic - [architecture]
Amazing Myasishchev M-25 Plane - [wow video]
More fantastic planes by Soviet designer Myasishchev - [slideshow video]
Amazing Architecture in France - [travel, architecture]
All Good Old Magazines Go To Heaven - [collection, article]
Daytime Fireworks! (at King Abdulaziz Center) - [wow videos]
King Abdulaziz Center's Architecture is Spectacular - [by U.S. Snohetta firm]
.. and its lighting is by Maurice Verbeek, Holland - [wow video]
Actors are digitally preserving themselves - [to continue their careers beyond the grave]
Japanese Bus/Rail System (Nagoya Guideway Bus) - [cued-in video]
Neat art installations by Alberto Deriz - [modern art]
Artist Turns Simple Pumps Into Awesome Art - [street art]
Neat site listing Art Deco Movie Posters - [vintage]
Abandoned Albanian Airbase - [exploring]
Deer vs. Playground - [wow video]
Crazy Bathroom Optical Illusion - [fun pic]
Sliced Bread. Japan. - [labels, pics]
Will this cat make it? or is he too fat? - [fun video]
Watch him work: making a cuban chain - [neat video]
Giant, Awesome (Steampunk-ish) Toothpick Sculpture - [wow video]
Railroad Crossing in India: Train, What train? - [wow video, loud]
Easy Inconsiderate Parking Fix - [wow video]
What It’s Like To Ride Japan’s Hello Kitty Bullet Train - [cool video]
Hilarious Fry & Laurie Sketch: Aroma Music! - [fun video]
Futuristic Run! and Run Again! - [super fun games]
Get an action figure of you, a loved one, or your favorite celebrity - [a perfect gift]


"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation.

