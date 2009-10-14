|
This is the eighth issue of our "visual caffeine mix" (read the previous one here) - somewhat unpredictable short forays into spectacular history of art and architecture, coupled with mythology, culture and fabulous (modern and vintage, often quaintly obsolete) technology. Click to enlarge all images.
Truly wonderful computer game "Machinarium" had this unique steampunk-ish look, was highly creative visually and enchanting/addictive exploration-wise. Full of hidden stories and tricks, almost "Myst"-like in its visual sophistication, this unlikely labour of love from Czech-born Jakub Dvorsky (of "Amanita Games") and his fellow artist Adolf Lachman is worthy of playing even today, if you can locate it. Actually, the Collector's Edition is available here: - highly recommended!
Also check out concept sketches for "Machinarium" on this page. "Amanita"'s Jakub Dvorský was also responsible for some groovy graphic design for Dallas-area glee-rockers "Polyphonic Spree" (baroque pop revivalists).
(image via)
Futuristic art by Robert McCall is simply the best when it comes to optimistic/positive/sunshine-drenched vistas of endless progress and "Tomorrowland" 1970s esthetic. See more of his work here.
(image via)
John Berkey is my next choice (right after Robert McCall) when I need a shot of gleeful (if misguided) scientific optimism. His 1970s-1980s sci-fi art was perhaps more epic than anybody's in the market, and his spaceship technology appropiately curved, Apple-like smooth and white (mostly):
(image credit: John Berkey)
Jupiter-swirled coffee latte? Nope. A "Little Red Spot" spread over Jupiter’s cloud tops, more info here. "The image highlights a massive counterclockwise rotating storm that appears as a white oval in the gas giant’s southern hemisphere." Interested in astrophysics? Expert scientists contributed to Coolessay.net, and so can you!
(image credit NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Bjorn Jonsson)
------------
Myths, Art Nouveau & Fairy Tales
Here is a map teeming with adorable medieval monsters, some of them mythical and some of downright bizarre inventions of the artist: Münster's "Meerwunder und seltzame Thier", printed in Basel in 1552. See more maps with monsters at this link:
(image via)
(art by Alphonse Mucha)
Art Nouveau is represented today in our issue with this (slightly not-safe-for-work?) "inlaid box" displayed at the Musee de l'Ecole de Nancy:
(image credit: Musee de l'Ecole de Nancy)
Art by Kinuko Yamabe Craft is highly recommended for any "high-fantasy" fans:
(art by Kinuko Yamabe Craft)
(art by Ken Barr)
------------
Glamour & Art Deco Section
"Gold Diggers of 1933": poster via
June Marlowe, an American film actress who began her career during the silent film era. Right image: Mabel Normand, who entered films at age 16 in 1909:
(image via)
More photos of Mabel Normand:
Madge Evans:
------------
Groovy 1950s-1970s Times
1951 Studebaker Manta Ray concept:
(image via)
Dual Pontoon Buick by Arthur "Art" Ross:
Car Carrier Trucks and Trailers were quite exciting to behold with all that shark-finned chromed glory on top of them... Here is a 1957 Dodge 700 COE with a load of 1959 Dodges. See more of these vintage car haulers here
(image via)
------------
Modern Times / Futurism
Mind-boggling visual feast for any hot-blooded cyberpunk affictionado, as well as a paen of love for modern urbanism esthetic, Xavier Portela series "Glow" shows Hong Kong and New York City's Times Square area in all its neon (if filter- enhanced) glory:
(images via)
Real-life NYC skyline can be quite beautiful even without any photo-enhancement:
(original unknown)
Speaking of sleek cyberpunk, here is a wasp in 3-D. Yes.
(original unknown)
------------
Great Concept & Luxury Cars
Aston Martin CC100 concept (more here) -
"To celebrate 100 years of Aston Martin, the car company has unveiled the CC100 concept, which can hit 62 miles per hour in just 4 seconds."
(image via)
2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith "Palm Edition 999" By Mansory:
(image via)
Bugatti Chiron 2017:
(image via)
------------
Anime & Manga
Aldnoah Zero (art by Longman):
(image via)
Suisei no Gargantia (Gargantia On The Verdurous Planet):
info
(image via)
Mecha:
Mobile Suit Gundam
Gundam Reconguista in G - info
Robots and girl pilots:
"Macross Delta" (TV Series 2015):
TitanFall art:
Awesome art by Yuto Sakuma (left) and "Akitaka Mika, Himouto!":
(image credit: Yuto Sakuma)
"High Priestess" by Gerry Arthur (left) and
Koutetsujou no Kabaneri "Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress" Butterfly Girl by Yuu Kichi:
(images via 1, 2)
------------
Lovely Models and Actresses
British Tina Louise, an "answer to Marylin Monroe"?:
Greta Thyssen:
(original unknown)
Nadia Litz, a Canadian actress and director - info:
Russian model Anastasia Nadezhina is simply perfect in historical costumes, or as a forest elf creature:
(Photography by Maxim Guselnikov)
(originals unknown)
-------------
And we finish with a magical art by Victor Nizovtsev, who is simply unmatched in angelic and folk-fairy-tale painting subgenre:
(image via)
