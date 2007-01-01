drb
#266 - Week of October 23, 2018

Airships on Venus! Finally, NASA, thank you (more info) - [wow space]
Japanese Live in the Future - [driving around Tokyo in 4K]
And there is video of Tokyo, Japan, in 1913-1915 - [fascinating]
Miniature Ruins of Miniature (Splendid) China - [abandoned]
May 1934 - H.G. Wells Predicts World War 2 - [unbelievable interview, video]
"Headless Chicken Monster" Fish Discovered! - [just in time for Halloween]
The Rest of Newly Discovered Deep Sea Creepies - [gallery, click next image]
Eddie Bennun's Spectacular Concept SciFi Portfolio - [wow art]
Animating the Mercator projection to the true size of each country - [maps]
The True Size of Every Country - [good site tool]
"Googie" (not "Google"!) Architecture and Style - [something to get excited about]
A. Santos-Dumont demonstrating his No. 4 airship in Paris - [video from 1900]
This Ingenious Coin Was Made by a True Master - [ggek art]
Italian Belle Epoque Movies - [great find, 1900s magazines]
Spectacular (Unexpected) Effect of Falcon 9 Launch - [wow video]
CineFantastique Issue on "Logan's Run" FX - [Internet Archive]
Chinese Metro Station in the Middle of Nowhere - [crazy stuff]
Here is how they fight jaywalking in China - [wow video]
Hidden Psychedelic Frames in "Gas-s-s-s" (1970) - [one-frame only]
Marc Marquez' Breakneck Motorcycle Speeds - [wow video]
Creased Paper Art by Simon Schubert - [wow art]
Tons of Geeky & Vintage Control Panels - [cool site]
Boston Dynamics Robot Doing Parkour - [wow video]
And then there is this teeny-weeny robot... - [wow video]
Bucket-Elevator for Birds - [fun video]
Kyra Poh's winning solo freestyle flight - ["space girl" video]
Extremely Clean Glass Doors? Hmmm, let's see - [fun video]
The latest sideways landing in 40-knot crosswinds - [wow video]
Oddly Satisfying: Watch him work - [wow video]
This Sahara Railway Is One of the Most Extreme in the World - [wow video]
Another Ride for Train Buffs: Fragment of NYC Subway - [cued-in video]
Bijelo Polje Railroad Cabin View in 4K (102 tunnels, 96 bridges) - [cued-in video]
Play "Scary Maze"! - [fun, entertainment]


