drb
logo


Link Latte 265



#265 - Week of September 30, 2018

"Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette" Watch - [spectacular video]
Mathematical Jokes Collection - [incl. proof that 2+2=5]
Full Recreation of "Titanic" for an Upcoming Game - [wow video]
Richard Feynman's Awesome Lecture on Entropy, Part 1 Part 2 - [fascinating, videos]
Expo’70 Osaka Demonstration Robot - [futurism]
A Day in Pompeii: Impressive Animation - [apocalyptic, video]
Magnum Photos: Great Collection Online - [site find]
Astronomers Have Found the Universe's Missing Matter - [wow space]
Almost a Roller Coaster: Taking Lisbon Retro-style Tram - [wow video]
List of people who have lived at airports - ["Terminal Man"-like]
Divided island: Haiti and the Dominican Republic - [interesting, video]
Crazy History Facts - [great thread on Reddit]
Very Beautiful European Railroad Tribute Website - [great find, retro]
The World's 50 Best Restraurants - [interesting, by country]
"The Steampunk Bible" in full on Issuu - [vintage, geek]
Granger "Art on Demand" Collections (example) - [Art Nouveau, etc.]
"Encyclopedia Galactica" Project - [wow idea]
Great Vintage NYC 1971 Set - [photos, retro]
Very Insightful Article About the Seventies & NYC - [journalism]
Levis Motorcycle Company: Great Design - [dieselpunk]
"Le Rayon U": Belgian answer to Flash Gordon (example) - [1943 comic book]
The Real Reason for the New York Skyline Gap - [cool video]
OMNI Magazine Collection - [at Internet Archive]
10 Amazing Science Experiments & Illusions - [fascinating video]
Typhoon Skyscraper Damage in China - [wow video]
Great How-To: A Disco Ball Inside a Light Bulb - [wow video]
Wild Wild Races! - [wow video]
Honda's Impressive Origami Video Ad - [wow video]
Bored Construction Workers - [fun video]
The Ultimate GTA V Video (nsfw, game violence) - [wow video]
Fry & Laurie: Hilarious British Comedy - [fun video]
Colin McRae's Insane Rally Driving - [wow video]
Play "Tunnel Rush"! - [entertainment]


SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

Scroll down for comments: | | 0 comments |




RECENT ARTICLES:

Visual Caffeine #7
Visual Caffeine, Issue 7

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Art Deco
Imperial Dreams: Art Deco Update

Wings, Gears, & Glamorous Ladies

1970s SciFi
DRB Pics-of-the-Day

Grand Space Adventure 1970s Art



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office



READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Abandoned, Dieselpunk
DRB Pic-of-the-Day

Abandoned: Streamlined Three-wheeler

Visual Caffeine #6
Visual Caffeine, Issue 6

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

DRB Feel-Good
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38

Loads of cool and rare imagery

Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2017/16
2015/14
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006

Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | funny pics | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | history | humour | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | sports | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned