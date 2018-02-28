drb
#264 - Week of September 9, 2018

SciFi Future History Timeline - [great infographic]
Cute Trailer Houses from France - [cool design]
"Catch Me if You Can" Frank Abagnale: His Impostor Life in His Own Words - [cool talk video]
$3 Million: "Description de l'Égypte" by Napoleon (info) - [fascinating, video]
This epic set has been put online in its entirety! - [Flash player req'd]
Telescopic, Zooming Contact Lenses - [is a reality now]
STEVE: "new" puzzling atmospheric phenomena (info) - [wow space]
The Most Realistic-looking Nature Scenes in a Computer Game so far - [wow video]
"Shifting Sands" Series by Irenaeus Herok - [photography]
Amazing Roofs from Around the World - [architecture]
New Super Telescope is Coming - [wow tech, futurism]
This man truly made a difference - [fascinating, video]
The Tortoise Futuristic Car - ["Japanese Nostalgic Car" great site]
The Circular Airport Runway Concept - [cool idea, video]
Beautiful: Albert Racinet’s "L’Ornement Polychrome" (1869–73) - [vintage]
Funny and Creative Pub Signs! - [pics collection]
Polyphon Autochange Disk Music Box: Rare & Beautiful - [retro, video]
Satisfying: One Man Builds a Log Cabin in Canadian Wilderness - [cool video]
AI now can make it look like you can dance... - [is it a good thing?]
The Origin of Mickey Mouse: The Rabbit & Ub Iwerks - [wiki info]
Lillian Gish in "The Mothering Heart" (1913) - [quaint, lovely movie]
LaserBeat FM: Space Disco & Synth Online Radio - [recommended]
Hyper-Realistic Computer Game Humans - [Uncanny Valley, anyone? video]
Very First Animated Show (Emile Reynaud, 1892) - [wow retro, video]
The 3-Screen portion of "Star Trek Beyond" - ["Barco Escape", video]
Rally Cars vs. Houses - [wow video]
"The Breaker": Cyberpunk Short Film - [somewhat nsfw]
Your Neighborhood Extreme Skiing - [wow video]
More Skiing: Getting Some Air! - [wow video]
Most Realistic Air Combat Fighter Gameplay - [wow video]
The Most Cars Destroyed in a Car Chase - [wow video, "G.I. Joe"]
"The Ten Commandments" 1956 Movie in Full HD - [at Internet Archive]
Play "Shift to Drift" - [entertainment]


