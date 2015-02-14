drb
#263 - Week of August 12, 2018

Live From the Orbit: Russian Astronaut Has a Great YouTube Channel! - [wow space]
Astronomers Detect Giant Rogue Planet Floating Near Our Solar System - [space]
Magnificent Epic SciFi Art by Kuldar Leement - [scifi art]
Carved Stone Balls: A Total Mystery (Iron Age) - [fascinating]
Find all 128 creatures on this page - [great, weird art]
Probably the best modern fairy art in existence - [gallery]
This thing might've got built for the 1937 World Fair in Paris - [700m-high car drive]
One of the best tornado chasing videos - [plus analysis what went wrong]
What Does Your Favourite Coffee Say About Your Personality? - [infographic]
Encho Enchev: Awesome Futuristic Concepts - [scifi art, design]
A Whale of a Show! - [wow video, nature]
Perhaps the most epic of all silent movies: "Cabiria" (1914) (info) - [Italian, shocking]
This Instagram Account is Simply Magical - [Art Nouveau-styled Models]
"Digital Art Live": great magazine on Issuu - [concept art, scifi]
Menacing, Weird Clouds Over Lake Superior - [wow video]
Irish Pilot Arguing with Air Traffic Controller - [intense]
Russia's New Rocket: Neo-Soviet-Era Colossus - [geek news]
I like news like that - [signals beyond our Galaxy]
Huge Collection of Women' Magazines 1890-1930s - [great find]
Silly, Rare, Wonderful: "Marriage in the Moon" (1908) (info) - [restored movie]
Gallery of Strangest/Worst SciFi Book Covers - [cool site]
Huge Love/Romance Tattoo Mistakes - [pics, slightly nsfw]
1910s Magic Lantern Shows - [great article, pics]
(Japanese) Chicken Wedding - [what did I just watch??]
Pretty good channel about early film history - [rare videos]
Pool Construction Timelapse - [strangely mesmerizing]
This is what I call lightning! - [wow video]
Segway Cowboys: Lasso that beast! - [fun video]
"Ah, But Is It Love?" Lovely Sequence w/Bernice Clair & NYC Showgirls - [1933 fun video]
"Metropolis" (1927) Classic Movie Restored HD - [wow video, full movie]
Crazy Extreme "Megavalanche" Race (info) - [wow video, nsfw language]
Play Deer Simulator on Poki - [entertainment]
Play Rio Rex! - [entertainment]


1 Comments:

Post a Comment

