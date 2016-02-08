drb
DRB Visual Caffeine #7


"VISUAL CAFFEINE" #7
Link - by Avi Abrams


DRB Visual Caffeine: a thrilling blend of art, architecture, myths and fabulous technology - Issue 7

This is the seventh issue of our "visual caffeine mix" (read the previous one here) - somewhat unpredictable short forays into spectacular history of art and architecture, coupled with mythology, culture and fabulous (modern and vintage, often quaintly obsolete) technology. Click to enlarge all images.

Gothic influences in spaceship design are noticeable in 1979 "The Black Hole" movie, here is the suitably epic opening shot:




Dieselpunk = Naked Engines! This intense RD-33 jet engine comes from the Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter:


(original unknown)

------------

Dreamy Architecture

Some of the baroque and baroque-revival domes exhibit lovely mandala-like and Arabic-influenced patterns, even when they are located in the heart of Europe; like here for example, at Charlottenburg Palace near Berlin, Germany:


(original unknown)


Here is a blue variety of a dome, reminiscent of pure innocent skies and fluffy clouds:


(original unknown)


More Germany castles and dreamy royal interior details, in tandem with inspiring nature - guest villa and a "rustic house" restaurant in a shady spot, from the Charlottenburg Palace grounds in Germany (with some beautiful baroque pieces on display):





Flowing stream, near Neuschwanstein castle; views of the Lake Bled in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of northwestern Slovenia; an angel statue in one of the Berlin's cemeteries, and a powerhouse building in Charlottenburg Park, Berlin:





(right: the chandelier in Sanssouci palace in Sanssouci Park, Potsdam, Germany)

------------

Dreamy Architecture inspires dreamy art

"The Fountain" (1907) by Charles Sims seems inhabited by water nymphs and frolicking mermaids:


(image via)


Charles Sims also painted "The Fairy Ran Away", sadly observing the exodus of magical creatures driven out of our industrial harsh world:




Charles Sims' "Night Piece to Julia" is quite enchanting:




Speaking of fairies, here is a modern art, taking a whimsical approach:


(original unknown)


Left: Belgian stained glass Art Nouveau masterwork / right: 1914 McCall's Magazine cover / girl in Bougainvillea wreath:




------------

Glamour & Art Deco Section

Left: Raquel Torres appears in this dreamy photo in an Argentinean Magazine / Right: beautiful modern Art-Nouveau-Revival piece "Reverie" by Anna Dittmann:


(image credit: Anna Dittmann)



Visitor "train" vehicles at "Exposition Internationale des Arts et Techniques dans la Vie Moderne" in 1937 in Paris:




Art Deco piece at 1939 New York World's Fair :




General Motors Art Deco concept bus: "In late 1936, one of the designers in GM's Truck Studio produced this amazing bus concept rendering. The producers of the Buck Rogers' series could have easily used it in one of their films."


(image via)


Entrance to the Waffle Shop at 522 10th Street NW, Washington D.C., circa 1950 - photograph by Theodor Horydczak:


(image via)


------------

Groovy 1950s-1970s Times

The Bierpinsel (beer brush) is a building in the Steglitz neighborhood of Berlin built from 1972 to 1976. Bottom right: fragment of album cover by The Third Dimension: "Easy Tempo Experience::




Britt Eklund, Jane Fonda, Brigitte Bardot, ABBA:







Big-size 1970 Chrysler Imperial; Claudia Cardinale, Rita Moreno; beautiful Pininfarina-Alfa Romeo concept car:




------------

Modern Times / Futurism

Inspiring Calgary skyline / Nissan ESFLOW Concept 2011:



Right: nearly abstract, vibrant art by Michael Kagan:


(image via)


"City on the Moon" by Murray Leinster (cover art fragment) and "Other Worlds" pulp magazine lovely spaceships:



right: Retro Apollo 27 Plastic Rocket Model Assembly Kit via


concept truck by Syd Mead (fragment)




(1952 Manta Ray concept car: image via)


Lamborghini Marzal, 1967 concept car

------------

And we finish with a peaceful art by Vladimir Kush:




