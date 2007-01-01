drb
logo


Link Latte 262



#262 - Week of July 19, 2018

Possible Tomb of Alexander the Great? Found - [awesome discovery]
This mural was destroyed at Rockefeller Center (info) - [art deco, controversial]
Jules Verne "NEW" novel (first published in 1994) w/predictions - [scroll down to illustr.]
Great Pyramid of Cholula: the Biggest Pyramid (by volume) - [unexpected, hidden]
Fairy Tale Illustrations by Nikolai Kochergin - [beautiful art]
AI Algorithm Created This Psychedelic Paris Walk Video - [geek art]
A Complete Intro to the Wines of France - [useful, infographic]
She Is Not Wrong! - [hilarious video]
This library has no windows: the walls are made of translucent marble. - [architecture]
This lady went "Around the World in 72 Days" - [back in 1890]
Total Cyberpunk: Real Hong Kong Instagram - [by Sean Foley]
Beautiful, Pure "High Fantasy" Painting - [by Gayus Hendrianto]
MAG-LEV Audio floating "levitating" turntable is a thing - [neat stuff]
Creepy or Cute? The International Space Station’s New AI-Powered Bot - [wow tech]
Very Rare "Cameraphone" System from 1908 - [pre-movies]
This guy wrote a book about how internet is doomed (plus article) - [valid points?]
Make sure you don't miss this gallery - [NatGeo awards]
Nice to see this 1958 UK feature on Gygan the Robot - [cool video]
Startup invents invisible headphones - [they actually work]
Stunning Soundtracks For Trashy Movies - [great list and discussion]
Flashbak: Everything Old is New Again - [good site discovery]
Hilarious, Funniest Signs - [good collection]
Most Impossible Twisted Shots at Table Tennis - more! - [wow videos]
Going home after the party - [funny pic, needs coffee]
This sun-chasing robot looks after the plant on its head - [neat!]
World's Most Expensive Loudspeakers - [millions of dollars]
Raquel Welch: Space-Girl Dance - [rare cool video]
Great Optical Illusion, Easy to Make - [wow video]
Surfing without waves, for those who really want to surf! - [wow video]
These foxes are screaming again... what do they say? - [fun video]
Good Morning! The Creature Emerges - [fun video]
Probably the Greatest Lindy Hop Dance ever Filmed - [wow video]
Red Ball Game on Poki - [entertainment]


SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

Scroll down for comments: | | 0 comments |




RECENT ARTICLES:

Art Deco
Imperial Dreams: Art Deco Update

Wings, Gears, & Glamorous Ladies

1970s SciFi
DRB Pics-of-the-Day

Grand Space Adventure 1970s Art

Abandoned, Dieselpunk
DRB Pic-of-the-Day

Abandoned: Streamlined Three-wheeler



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office



READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Visual Caffeine #6
Visual Caffeine, Issue 6

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

DRB Feel-Good
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38

Loads of cool and rare imagery

Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2017/16
2015/14
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006

Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | funny pics | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | history | humour | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | sports | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned