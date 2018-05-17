drb
Link Latte 261



#261 - Week of June 4, 2018

Convair B-36 "Peacemaker" Takeoff in HD - ["Strategic Air Command" 1955 movie clip]
B-52 Stratofortess takeoff and landing - [fascinating video]
1984 Realistic Nuclear Attack Scenario (loud EAS signal) more - [video, movie clip]
Online Simulator of a Virtual Nuke Drop - [link in article]
Huge HD Panorama of Tokyo (info) - [spectacular]
Inside Russian Military Radar Plane (info) - [air force video]
The most spectacular way to solve a Rubik's Cube yet - [wow video]
Secret Rooms Inside The World’s Most Famous Landmarks - [interesting]
Great Invisible Man Cosplay - [geek stuff]
Inside $100 Million Boeing Business Jet - [cool video]
Taking a photo of something impairs your memory of it - [very strange]
Computer-generated Audrey Hepburn Galaxy Commercial (in full) - [vintage style, video]
The Ultimate Traffic Intersection - [epic pic]
Sci-Fi Doesn't Have to Be Depressing: Welcome to Solarpunk - [yes! finally]
Awe-Inspiring Huge Aircraft Hangars - [cool pics]
Ancient land bridge between India and Sri Lanka? - [Science Channel report]
Beautiful 3D Texture/Avantgarde Renderings - [art by Joey Camacho]
Pretty Good Roundup of Westeros Family Banners - [epic fantasy]
Epic Art by Jason de Haan (plus interview) - [scifi art]
Air Traffic Control "A tough day at JFK Tower" - [neat video]
Another Air Traffic Control Nightmare - [B-movie stuff]
Europe in March, 1939 Color Home Movies - ["time travel" video]
Get an action figure of YOU or your favorite Celebrity - [neat stuff]
Launch!! Somewhere in Caucasus, Georgia (more) - [wow video]
Steampunk Sound/Battle in the Wild West - [epic video]
Insane Rooftop Parkour in Hong Kong! - [wow video]
How to speak every language (funny!) - [fun video]
Drum Battle of "Crazy Drummers" Ladies/Guys from Ukraine - [wow video]
Girl Drummer Epic Solo Performance! - [wow video]
Gigantic Dust Devil in Australia - [wow video, extreme]
The Most Epic Rally Moments - [wow video, auto racing]
Fun Dancing Mix from Movies - [wow video]

SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

