drb
logo
Click on any category to go to articles:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | cool ads | funny | food | futurism | gadgets | russia | japan
military | music | nature | photo | sci-fi | signs | space | sports | steampunk | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird

Link Latte 260



#260 - Week of May 15, 2018

Inside a Robot Warehouse (w/hundreds of R2D2s) - [fascinating, video]
Plane Overrules Pilots and Almost Crashes, Twice (info) - [scary, article]
The Origin of "Mayday" Emergency Calls - [interesting]
Very Impressive Kaleidoscope Idea - [want! video]
Insanely Steep Hiking Path in India - [extreme travel]
More about this Kalavantin Durg Trek: and Most Dangerous Fortress - [pics, info]
All the World Passports on One Page - [with great info about each one]
The Square Array: Epic and Truly Revolutionary Radio Telescope - [wow science, video]
New Mind-Boggling View of Lagoon Nebula - [NASA imagery]
Too much of a good thing... is still a good thing? - [wow space]
Interactive GULAG Map (in Russian, Year-by-Year) - [interesting, good presentation]
10 Most Expensive Cars Ever Sold at Auction - [auto]
Spectacular SciFi Tech Concept Art by I. Sobolevsky - [gallery]
Good article explaining pilot-suicide case of MH370 - [aviation]
Great 3D Surreal Wall Murals - [new work by Peeta]
A Man, a Blade, an Empty Road: Samurai/Western Films - [good article]
Gravity is a Local Phenomenon... vs Dark Matter Theory - [wow science]
Beautiful Alien Ship Designs - [art by Erdni Tserenov]
Physics! (when you forgot oars..) - [fun video]
Architectural Fugue: Epic Art by Christophe Young - [surreal art]
Mice actually sing like birds (when in love) - [what?! video]
Trapped in a... GIF? - [poor Tom Cruise]
Something Seen on a Highway - [cool video]
The Tea Circle: Ready To Create Your Own Blend? - [good idea]
Fresh Idea for Transforming Camper Van - [cool video]
The Mirror: Still the Best Prank Ever - [fun video]
Magnificent Breaking of a Giant Wave - [slow-mo video]
Crazy Loads & Truck Fails - [video fun compilation]
Spectacular Landings and Go-Around at San Francisco Airport - [wow video]
Cute "Little" Dust Devil - [wow video]
Fun Western-Style Ad: Saloon Dance Battle - [fun video]
AVATAR "Flight of Passage" UltraHD 4K POV Full Ride - [wow video]


SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

Scroll down for comments: | | 0 comments |





RECENT ARTICLES:

Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

DRB Feel-Good
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38

Loads of cool and rare imagery



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office



READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island


Videophones from the Future Past

Skype? Smartphone? Google Hangouts?

The Best of DRB in 2014

Weird & Wonderful 2014 Overview



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006


Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | funny pics | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | history | humour | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | sports | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned


























Airplanes
Animals
Architecture
Art
Auto
Boats
Computers
Cool Ads
Extreme Weather
Food
Funny Pics
Futurism
Gadgets
History
Humour
Link Latte
Military
Music
Nature
Oops Accidents
Photography
Robots
Science
Science Fiction

Space
Sports
Technology
Trains
Travel
UE Abandoned
Vintage
Weird









Avi Abrams
M. Christian
Simon Rose
Paul Schilperoord
Scott Seegert
Constantine vonHoffman


Send us your topic ideas, site suggestions, rants or sweet unpublished poetry. We love to hear from you.

Best binary options brokers
binaryoptionrobotinfo.com
Bookit Coupon