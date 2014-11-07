drb
Link Latte 259



#259 - Week of April 20, 2018

Time Travel: New York in 1911 with correct speed and sound - [fascinating video]
Water Turning Into Ice - [molecular simulation, video]
NASA's Newest X-Plane Could Revive Supersonic Flight for the Masses - [cool info]
Richard Feynman: How the train stays on the wheels - [great info, unexpected]
The Population of South Asia: Comparative/Unexpected - [map representation]
Check out this artist: crazy retrofuture cars - [portfolio, dieselpunk]
Rare, amazing footage of a giant squid in Toyama Bay, Japan - [wow nature]
Chinese Jet Fighter Pilots (more) - [pics, sfw girls]
Some really weird Soviet self-made cars (example: Triton) - [rare]
Incredible Ways Animals Keep Cool - [fascinating, nature]
Great Chart: The Life and Death of Social Networks - [tech, graphic]
Public Service Announcement, haha - [funny pic, text]
How to open a pomegranate in 30 seconds - [interesting]
The Literal Meaning of Every Country's Name on a Map (full-size) - [cool map]
This girl races 4,000 horsepower monsters: Megan Meyer gives a tour of her ride - [wow video]
Megan Meyer Interview: what it feels to ride a land rocket (info) - [pretty long, but neat]
All the HotWheels, by year: full catalog - [info, pics]
Perhaps the most spectacular artist on Pixiv - [Japan art]
Vintage Food Trucks Showcase - [retro cars]
Get an action figure of YOU or your favorite Celebrity - [neat stuff]
Pretty good collection of awesome Japanese scifi art - [albums, lots]
How to Preflight a Blackhawk Military Helicopter - [neat video, geek stuff]
Radical Car Art: The Exploded View - [wow art, auto]
"Michael Bay in Russia" Real Life Dashcam Multi-Explosion - [epic 5-min video, no casualties]
Emergency fire extinguisher at Kennedy Space Center - [wow video]
Soviet copying of Western things (original:scroll down for images) - [copy-paste]
Middle-East-style Italo-Disco Original and a Soviet-era copy - [neat dance]
Will this work? I highly doubt it... and yet... - [fun video]
Great dramatic music video: to drink or not to drink? - [mute sound, if you want]
This guy puts his fridge on his back and bikes away - [fun video]
Aquarela do Brasil: from Walt Disney 1943 "Saludos Amigos" - [fun video]
Gall Force / Eternal Story: Classic Space Battles Anime (in full) - [wow video]


"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


