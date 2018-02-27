drb
Link Latte 258



#258 - Week of March 4, 2018

Falling into a Black Hole (CG Simulation) - [2001: Space Odyssey deja vu]
A very, very bad day for Earth’s nearest exoplanet neighbor - [wow space]
Japanese Wood Joints are Something Else - [wow video]
Supersonic Low Altitude Missile (pic, article) - [yes!]
Project Pluto: Nuclear Reactor Jet Engines - [Cold War insanity]
Perhaps most extensive and spectacular movie poster site on the web - [design]
Shocking, Thrilling 1960s Men's Adventure Magazines - [somewhat nsfw]
All Helicopter Models: Size Comparison (preview) and full size pic - [tech, cool]
Interesting Wallpaper Design... - [1984]
Cool Superhero Symbols - [compilation, design]
Making a Diamond Eternity Ring - [fascinating video]
Kustomrama: Custom Cars from 1950s image collection - [vintage auto]
List of Websites, Founded Before 1995 - [geek, history]
First Search Engines (Before Google): Aliweb, etc - [interesting]
Fascinating little infovideo about vintage Brooklyn Bagels - [all handmade]
Unbelievable Latte Art - [some strange ones, too]
First WWW Browsers -and LIVE line-mode browser! - [Matrix deja vu]
Some nicely scanned 1950s and 1960s magazines - [web find]
The Australian Women's Weekly Magazine is online for free! (full run 1933-1982) - [vintage, great find]
Swedish Movie and Fashion 1950s60s Mag Scans are here as well - [vintage]
Micro-Painting Art by Rachel Beltz - [cool art]
Prehistoric Puzzle Tea-pot from Iran and how it works - [wow video]
Most Spectacular Way to Change a Wheel - [wow video]
Hypnotic kinetic wind sculpture "Di-Octo" by Anthony Howe - [wow art, video]
Unexpectedly Profound Speech of Food Critic in "Ratatouille" - [cool video]
This is quite a gadget, very handy - [fun video]
This Color Sorting Machine - [is fake, but still]
Fishing styles of dogs... and cats - [fun videos]
Spectacular Storm Waves, Boston. March 2, 2018 - [wow video]
Flash Flood vs. One Lost Truck - [wow video]
Hyper-realism art, in all its glory - [fun video]
Deleted Scenes from "Cars" are pretty neat - [fun video]


