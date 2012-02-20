drb
Link Latte 256



#256 - Week of January 21, 2018

Spectacular 3D Flight through the Orion Nebula (info) - [wow space]
Cabinet of Curiosities (ca.1695) and Other "Lost Libraries" - [fascinating]
Which way this girl rotates? - [look closely!]
Unreal: Halitrephes Jellyfish Live Nautilus Video - [wow nature]
Henry Darger’s Epic 15,000-Page Novel, info - [strange info]
Great Surreal & "High Fantasy" Art by Vadim Dremov, more - [art]
Spectacular Jupiter Bands of Clouds (more) - [wow space, pics]
Hawaii: The Dark & Weird Side to Paradise - [travel]
Unexpected: Colored Pencil Sculpture - [art, animated gif]
Beautiful: Relationship of the Orbits of Venus and Earth - [wow video]
Augmented Reality - Futuristic Video - [very cool]
Unbelievable Kitchen Gadgets - [geek info, design]
Carried on the Winds: Currents in our Atmosphere (Epic Video) - [hurricanes, smoke etc]
Inside NASA's new Webb Telescope (hi-res image) - [wow tech]
Virgin America Safety Airline Video - [fun video]
Links to download many great Victorian magazines - [free, up to 1930s]
Waterphone: Musical Instrument for Horror Movies - [sound at your own risk]
Backwards Epic Fight: Audio Advert & Forward! - [wow video]
The Most Bizarre Catch: Batfish (with legs) - [wow video]
The Exegesis of Philip K. Dick: 12,000 pages of awesomeness (not printed yet) - [interesting]
Zoochosis: War - a perfect little movie - [somewhat nsfw]
Observable Universe contains 10 times more galaxies than prev. thought - [science]
Great stunts in Harold Lloyd's 1928 film "Speedy" - [music video]
When you turn helmet upside down... - [Star Wars pic]
Moscow, Clad in Snow, 1908 - Unique footage! - [wow video]
Great idea: wheelchair tricycle - [wow video]
Oddly Satisfying: 3D Motions by Andreas Wannerstedt - [wow video]
"Everything's Going to be Alright"! - [fun video]
Leroy Merlin - Life's Adventure - [beautiful video]
World's Top Tractor Pulling Fails - [insane video]
Ten Phenomenal Places that You Won’t Believe Are in the UK - [travel info]



YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


