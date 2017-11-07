drb
Link Latte 255



#255 - Week of December 16, 2017

Supermassive Black Hole discovered that should not exist - [wow space]
Lyman-Alpha Blob: One of Biggest and Oldest Cosmic Structures - [shouldn't exist either]
Sinister 1950s Nuclear Test Films have been Declassified - [videos]
Star Wars Opening Crawl was inspired by 1940 film - [geek info]
Big Collection of Star Wars Flags - [graphics]
Uncontacted People & Stories of Encounters (per tribe) - [epic wiki article]
Epic Aerial: Rivers in Iceland - [wow nature]
Xoio Mobuno Autonomous Car System - [futurism design]
Endangered Alphabets: Great Art Project - [linguistics, video]
Beautiful Nature of Iran - [travel, photos]
Asteroid Looks like an Alien Spaceship - [but probably isn't]
Christmas at Magic Kingdom Main Street - [360 panorama]
Ancient Greece AND Ancient Rome started from this family - [history]
500 y.o. Shark "swims around, looks for a mate" - [wow nature]
$500,000 Enigma Machine (and its secrets) - [retrotech]
Scamming Nigerian Scammers: into getting a tattoo (site) - [funny, somewhat nsfw]
1950s Korean War and Why it Matter Now - [wow history]
That's what North Korea has instead of internet (and this) - [tech info]
Inside a Russian Cryptocurrency Farm - [fascinating]
Fascinating Facts: World's Largest Companies - [infographic]
Highlighting Plot Holes in Scripts for Popular Movies - [great find]
Neat 3D Optical Illusion - [wow video]
Weird Voices Can Control Your Phone (examples) - [tech info]
Beautiful Ballerina's Movements in CGI frame - [wow video]
This time is did not go wrong! - [wow video]
Interesting map of Africa in 1880 (before colonialism) - [history pic]
Finding great spot for a nap: perfect! - [fun video]
Tatra Truck World Record: Extreme 4x4 - [wow video]
No one will notice... - [fun video]
HD Night Landing in Los Angeles - [wow video]
Most Expensive Transfers of All Time - [sports, infographic]



