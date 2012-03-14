drb
Link Latte 254



#254 - Week of November 23, 2017

1000 Years of European Borders (time-lapse) - [fascinating]
The Creepiest New York Skyscraper (photo) - [interesting]
More Brutalist Architecture - [pic album]
Extreme Tricked-Out Wheelchairs - [geek info]
"Edge of your Seat" Entertainment! - [wow video: couch 1]
This time it worked - [wow video: couch 2]
Radio Galaxy Hercules A (info) - [wow space]
The Sack of Rome: Awesome Historical Read - [good wiki article]
Reading "Encyclopedia Britannica" is still a (great) thing - [good article]
What if Humans had Eagle Vision? - [wow nature]
Malbork Castle: Nazi Stronghold in the Third Reich - [history]
"Brain" Diagrams from "Book of Life" (1898) - [strange art]
Two Galaxies Colliding: Epic Hubble Vision - [wow space]
Top Films About Time Travel - [overview]
UK's Oldest Tree is Undergoing Sex Change (more) - [wow info]
TEE Hostesses from 1950s German Train - [wow retro]
Jupiter's gigantic "String of Pearls" Storms - [wow space]
Avalonia: "High Fantasy" Real Supercontinent - [wow geology]
Avro Canada VZ-9 Avrocar "Flying Saucer" (info) - [geek pic]
Soviet Weird (Abandoned) Bus Stops - [photo series]
Mystery Void is Discovered in Great Pyramid of Giza - [interesting]
A mosquito's foot at 800X magnification -more! - [micro-photography]
1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet Xenia - [beautiful Art Deco car]
What Flying Was Like in the 1960s - [retro, video]
"The Magic Roses" 1906 Beginning of Special Effects - [cool video]
Some of the best movie car chases (crashes) mix - [YouTube channel]
Escaping Police with a Jump Stunt - [wow video]
This dog is both stubborn and... not very bright - [fun video]
The Rise of NYC Super-Slender Towers - [wow video]
Awesome/Inspiring Jazz Dance! - [wow video]
Tongue-in-Cheek Social Media "Revelations" - [fun info]



