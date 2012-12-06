drb
Link Latte 253



#253 - Week of October 27, 2017

Most Epic Landscapes at Assiniboine Park, Canada (hike info) - [wow nature]
Dark Side of Florida: Abandoned, Spooky Places - [urban exploring]
Absolutely Offensive (Politically Incorrect) Hilarious World Map - [made in 1930s Japan]
Retrofuture: Spherical Wheels 1935 Car - [great find]
Beautiful Art Deco "Ships" Tiles of Fulton Subway Station - [art]
Very Rare 1929 Train-like Custom "SoundTrain" Limo - [wow auto]
Harold Ross "Sculpting with Light" Series - [wow photography]
Incredibly Realistic Colorized 1890s Portraits - [Russian & European Royalty]
"Lancastria" Disaster: worst loss of life at sea - [heartbreaking]
Beautiful Fantasy Art Matte by Simona Ceci - [wow art]
Want! Panasonic Futuristic TV set TR-005 - [vintage design]
More of the Very Strange Retro TV Sets - [geek pics]
Map of the Love Land: Development of Romantic Interest - [medieval art]
Sensational Streamlined 1930s "Aerocar" RV Trailers - [retro automobile]
Beautiful Girls in New York, circa 1944 - [classy photos]
British Movie Locations You Can Actually Visit" - [wow travel]
Source for Tolkien's Middle-Earth: Ancient "Poetic Edda" is online - [great read, epic]
History of (Dracula's) Bran Castle, Video Tour - [interesting]
Princess Ileana of Romania lived in this castle (info) - [unexpected]
Pre-Inuit "Gentle Giants" in the Arctic - [wow anthropology]
Fascinating: List of Longest Novels - [cool info]
Nazi-connected Thule Society: Mystical Roots - [crazy history]
LUTZ Pathfinder Driving Pod - [driverless car]
Gothic-Style Metal Stove - [1851 wow design]
Mechanical Reproduction vs Art: Loss of Spirit - [interesting]
Underwater Treadmill: Good Idea? - [tech pic]
Fastest RC Model Jet: 727 km/hr - [wow video]
Highes AirWest "Bananas" Flight Commercial - [1970s video]
Amazing Slinky Tricks - [wow video]
Annie Fischer Mind-Boggling Versions of Beethoven's Piano Sonatas - [wow music]
One of the Most Epic Car Videos You Ever Gonna See - [wow video]


