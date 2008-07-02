drb
Link Latte 252



#252 - Week of October 6, 2017

Original 1980 EPCOT Concept Video (info) - [Tomorrowland]
Abandoned Airports: Most Haunting - [urban exploring]
Simply Brilliant Short Videos - [so fake, it's real]
Starfish Walking (at least "trying") - [very strange]
Supercontinents Crashing, Oceans Disappearing - [epic info]
The Oldest Supercontinent (with life origin on it) - [3.5 billion years ago]
There were going to build this in Manhattan (info) - [architecture]
Instead we have St. John "The Unfinished" with huge steampunk birds inside - [art]
Xu Bing also created fake ancient "Book from the Sky" - [wow art]
More of the invented surreal languages - [good overview]
Ancient Roman Empire Tourist Guide (info 1, 2) - [Strabo: in English]
These Penitente Snow Formations are 200m high on Pluto - [wow space]
Finding Your "Ikigai": Place in Life (info) - [useful chart]
Truly Epic Panorama View from Brunswick Mnt. in BC - [wow nature]
Sheldon Cooper presents "Fun with Flags" - [The Big Bang Theory]
This adorable baby talks and looks kinda funny - [fun video]
Mae Marsh: Lovely Star of the Silent Screen - [retro images]
Baedeker's Guide for Nazi-occupied Poland - [weirdest travel guide]
More about Baedeker's Guides (more) - [not-polit.correct]
All of the Guides are online now! (info) - [interesting, great link]
Great Street Art in Iceland - [wow video]
Bulldog doing the reverse - [fun video]
This driver is super-lucky indeed - [wow video]
What it's like to drive the "Worst Car in the World" - [wow video]
This little conch is peeking out - [cute pic]
Cute and Wonderful Japanese Soap Dispenser - [wow video]
Boeing 747-8 undergoes extreme testing - [wow video]
Super Colossal Recreation of Ancient Babylon high-res - [movie still]
This was from 1916 "Intolerance" blockbuster (another one) - [cool info]
Watch D.W. Griffith's Masterpiece "Intolerance" in HD - [wow video]
Great Medieval Improvisation - [from "Tous Les Matins du Monde" movie]

