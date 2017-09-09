drb
Link Latte 251



#251 - Week of September 26, 2017

Concorde Cockpit (high-res) - [wow pic, click to enlarge]
One of the last flights of the Concorde (with captain's commentary) - [wow video]
Great overview of American "Concordes" that never were - [cool documentary]
World's Most Extravagant & Expensive Homes - [architecture]
Movie Camera Operator in Full Gear - [epic photo]
Which SciFi Movie Should I Watch? - [infographic, scroll]
17th-Century Book-Shaped Library Hides 50 Tiny Books - [wow history]
Most Popular Emblems of Nazi's WW2 U-Boats (info) - [interesting]
Unusual Red Arcs Spotted on Icy Saturn Moon - [wow space]
Mountains on Titan all have "Lord of the Rings" names - [geek info]
Beautiful image of Russian giant ships-of-the-line - [epic 1849 art]
Very Cool Farsi Calligraphy Wall Art and Disintegrating Tape - [design]
Amazing Nastaliq Urdu Calligraphy (and video) - [wow art]
Nastaliq Script "The Bride of Calligraphy" is endangered - [culture]
Last 3 villages that hold on to the language of Jesus - [Western Aramaic]
Amazing art from "Oedipus Aegyptiacus" by Athanasius Kircher (obelisk) - [1652 Egyptology]
Ernst Haeckel's Visit to Ceylon - [great article, pics & info]
Grubb, Parsons & Co: Vintage Giant Telescope Manufacturer - [retro tech]
This cat is not happy... with time - [fun video]
Incredible Collection of Jewish and Kabbalistic Links - [antique scrolls]
A Forgotten Treasure: 1400 AD Library of Giovanni Pico - [3500 pages of manuscript]
"Gravity Gauge" Sign - [funny pic]
"Conversational Silence" Helpful Cards (more) - [funny pics]
More hilarious street art from Miguel Marquez - [fun art]
High Speed Train vs. Water-filled Mumbai Station - [wow video]
Extreme Truck Driving Skills (and Fails) - [wow video]
Quite a revealing info on "Freak Waves" - [BBC Documentary]
House of Cards: Curious Info - [overview]
Email in Real Life (still funny) - [comedy video]
One of the better "Pic-per-Day" videos - [wow video]
Amnesia Station (Finally!) - [funny pic]

1 comments





YOUR COMMENTS::

1 Comments:

Anonymous Max said...

That moment when you facepalm both because of some of the choices recommended as sci-fi to watch AND because you struggle to find a single one you haven't seen...

___  

Post a Comment

<< Home


