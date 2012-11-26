drb
Link Latte 249



#249 - Week of September 3, 2017

Perhaps the most epic sky I've seen do far - [extreme weather]
The Biggest Things Ever to Be Transported by Sea - [wow ships]
The Biggest (Underwater) Waterfall in the World - [wow nature]
500-meter Temple/Monument in Hong Kong - [almost built in 1945]
The Largest Known Formation in the Universe - [discovered in 2013]
Great SF Art from Yann Souetre (see) - [amazing portfolio]
Stirling Engine: 50% efficiency - [almost forgotten?]
Grandiose Ceremonies in Ancient Egypt - [fascinating]
Deepest Fish Ever Recorded (at 8,178 m in Mariana Trench) - [wow nature]
Os Lusiadas: Fantastic Epic Poem about Vasco Da Gama - [Medieval scifi]
More of Awesome 1500s Epics: "Jerusalem Delivered", "Orlando Furioso" - [wiki]
SS Vestris: Sunk with huge loss of life in 1912 - [shipwreck]
Ill-fated BBC Domsday Project: a Million People contributed - [obsolete]
Domsday Project Launch in 1986 Promo Video - [extreme concept]
Look at England in the 1980s: Domsday Project is back online - [geek, retro]
Japanese Ancient Swordmaking - [truly amazing article]
IBM Watson Supercomputer in 2011 - [pizza-box size today]
Video 2000: anybody remember this format? - [vintage, geek]
Wallis Simpson: she caused the abdication of the King of England - [femme fatale]
When Nature Moves In: Overgrown Architecture - [abandoned]
Man-eating Stymphalian birds with beaks of bronze - [wow myths]
Truly Great Art Deco Rolls-Royce & Avions Voisin - [wow video]
Why don't oil and water mix? - [funny explanation, animated]
Amazing Beer Flip - [wow video]
Close... Very close... Almost a Hit - [fun video]
Huge American Cars in a 1973 Movie Chase - [cool video]
Stuck in a weirdest place! - [fun video]
Impressive Acapella Arrangement - [music video]
Hood flies up, they keep going?! - [wow video]
Hamster's Epic Fail at the Wheel - [fun video]
LEGO Food? Yes, LEGO Food - [cool video]

YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


