Link Latte 248



#248 - Week of August 21, 2017

I see red: The Strongest Nuclear Icebreaker - [fascinating]
Latest Nuclear Reactors in Russian Huge Icebreakers - [wow ships]
Manufacturing the Nuclear Reactor in Russia - [epic tech video]
Planned Ultimate Nuclear Icebreaker Series - [wow pic]
Solar Eclipse from an Airplane - [amazing photo]
What really happens during an eclipse - [surprise]
Asteroids & Meteors: How the World Could End - [good Newsweek article]
This is quite an amazing vintage trap - [interesting]
Awesome "Silver Pilot" Streamliner Locomotive (info) - [dieselpunk]
Fantastic Meeting of Rare 1950s Streamliners - [traingasm]
Ultimate Luxury Train in Japan: "Kyushu Seven Stars" - [beautiful]
China steadily does away with cash - [sort of cyberpunk]
A Fallen Splendour: Murals of Winnipeg’s Royal Alexandra Hotel - [epic art]
The Lost Murals of King Edward Hotel - [still under the paint!]
Lockheed Martin X-44 MANTA - [extreme concept]
Insane Food Photography - [wow art]
Getting a huge ship unstuck - [cool video]
The Most Dangerous and Extreme Railways in the World - [video info]
Uniquely Japanese Snacks - [good exploration website]
Alaskan Overland Truck-Train, info - [wow video]
How to Pick Up a Coin using a Forklift - [wow video]
Dance with the Wind! - [extreme weather]
Hm... did not expect that - ['65 Buick Riviera]
Exploring the Deepest Pool in the World info - [wow video]
You gotta do what you gotta do - [fun pic]
Lithophane Art Style info - [impressive]
3D "Felt Tip Pen" (drawing a dragon) - [wow video]
It's Summer in Japan! SKE48 - [music video, slightly nsfw]
Swing Wing from the 1960s, it's "a what?" - [fun video]
Amazing Engine Assembly Time-lapse - [wow video]
Dancer drawn on paper comes to life - [cool video]

