drb
logo
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | cool ads | funny | food | futurism | gadgets | russia | japan
military | music | nature | photo | sci-fi | signs | space | sports | steampunk | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird

Link Latte 245




#245 - Week of October 6, 2016

Elon Musk: Mars Colonization in 10 years! - [info, video]
19 Months Circumnavigating Africa in a Truck - [exciting stuff, pics]
Mutated Bicycle - [animated gif]
"Painted Elephants" by Charles Freger - [photo series]
List of the longest movies - [some surprises there]
Superhero Concept Art by Carlos Dattoli - [scifi art]
Star Wars Vinyl Record Hologram - [geek, art]
Epic Movies by Louis Feuillade, plus "Napoleon" - [cool info]
Most Epic Fantasy Art by Flavio Bolla - [gallery]
Cyberpunk Architectural Sketches - [art]
More Crazy Cyberpunk Art - [large images]
Very Satisfying 3D Rotation Steampunk Device - [cool video]
Ancient Via Regia across Europe - [interesting]
Fascinating: Normal Growth of Teeth - [animated gif]
Portable Rooms/Helmets from 1967 - [crazy design]
Perspective on How Big Some Things Are - [cool, pics]
When is the best time to drink coffee - [surprising info]
Teleportation of Light: Future of the Internet? - [wow tech]
Check Out This Steampunk Spaceship - [gallery, scroll down]
Movies Got These Violent Things Wrong - [Cracked article]
How German Language Sounds: Opposite Opinions - [fun videos]
Tom Cruise is Austin Powers. Wait... what? - [fun video]
Curious Japanese Wood Joints, video - [geek video]
Washing the Stairs with Explosive Chemicals - [insane TV show]
Hot Pursuit... and Escape! - [wow video]
Nature can be very scary, indeed - [one bird's problem]
Quick! The Wives Are Coming! - [fun video]
Breathtaking Piano Duel from "Legend of 1900" - [wow video]
Car Stunts Are Alive and Well in Germany - [wow video]
Strike Vector: Star Wars look-alike battle video - [scifi trailer]


SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

Scroll down for comments: | | 4 comments |





RECENT ARTICLES:

Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

DRB Feel-Good
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38

Loads of cool and rare imagery

The Best Of DRB in 2015

"Weird and Wonderful Things" Overview



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


YOUR COMMENTS::

4 Comments:

Blogger vanderleun said...

Welcome back. Where you been?

___  
Blogger james kippax said...

Here, here. Good to have your back. It always cheers me up when I see you've posted another link latte

___  
Anonymous Gregoryno6 said...

The longest movie I ever watched was the original version of Solaris. Two and a half hours that felt like five years.

___  
Blogger Mattias Eklund said...

I think it is curious that the Curious Japanese Wood Joints has an error in it. The top piece is cut wrong and would not fit... (in the animation that is. The real video i correct)

___  

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office



READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island


Videophones from the Future Past

Skype? Smartphone? Google Hangouts?

The Best of DRB in 2014

Weird & Wonderful 2014 Overview



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006


Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | funny pics | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | history | humour | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | sports | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned


























Airplanes
Animals
Architecture
Art
Auto
Boats
Computers
Cool Ads
Extreme Weather
Food
Funny Pics
Futurism
Gadgets
History
Humour
Link Latte
Military
Music
Nature
Oops Accidents
Photography
Robots
Science
Science Fiction

Space
Sports
Technology
Trains
Travel
UE Abandoned
Vintage
Weird









Avi Abrams
M. Christian
Simon Rose
Paul Schilperoord
Scott Seegert
Constantine vonHoffman


Send us your topic ideas, site suggestions, rants or sweet unpublished poetry. We love to hear from you.

Best binary options brokers
binaryoptionrobotinfo.com

Bookit Coupon