Link Latte 244




#244 - Week of July 18, 2016

The Secret Apartments of New York Libraries - [fascinating]
Want: Tiny House In The Woods - [architecture]
The Deadliest - And The Smallest - Jellyfish - [video, cool info]
Very Helpful Interactive "Game Of Thrones" Map - [fan site]
Pretty Funny Tribute to Husbands Everywhere - [pics]
Helsinki wants to make car ownership obsolete - [info]
Very Cute Bicycle Kite - [original idea, art]
Wikipedia: Global Catastrophic Risk - [read at your own risk]
Coffee Guide to Making Your Day More Productive - [infographic, useful]
Keep Walking (Step By Step) - [great animated gif]
Exploring Abandoned Mines - [YouTube channel]
Mister Math Gauntlet and Goggle: Steampunk Art - [pics]
Just A Peaceful Water To Relax - [animated]
Mold: and other macro-photography - [random image per click]
Art Thefts That Went Wrong - [fascinating]
Various Fascinating Facts About Dreams - [info]
Fantastic Word Wooden Clock - [geek art]
Too Close: Crazy Tornado Video - [extreme weather]
Two Videos To Test Your Awareness - [wow videos]
Eclectic Collection Of SciFi Book Covers - [on Instagram]
Taking The Stairs - [fun video]
Very Cool "Sky Tents" for Camping - [wow video]
This Porcupine Likes To Talk (in a cutest way) - [fun video]
O No... that's too much... - [fun video]
Neat Promo Fiat 1970 Video with Many Stunts - [wow video]
These backflips are real, though (proof) - [wow video]
How can this jump be possible? - [wow video]
Or this one, for that matter - [wow video]
The Complete 1960s "Beat Club" TV Show Is Online! - [music videos]
Fiat 124: Stunt driver Remy Julienne - [wow video]
"Gone In 60 Seconds" (1974) w/Original (Not Replaced) Soundtrack! - [full movie]


