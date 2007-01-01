drb
Link Latte 242




#242 - Week of June 10, 2016

Very, Very Strange "Rush Hour" Video - [order out of chaos]
Newly Discovered Surreal Jellyfish, info - [wow nature]
Secret Airplane Bedrooms for Flight Attendants - [fascinating, pics]
New Quartz Coin Stores 360 Terabytes Forever - [wow tech]
First Look at the Pyonggyang Subway (Metro) - [great article, pics]
Gorgeous Videos of Space Shuttle's Launch (preview) - [wow space]
This Cosmetic Spoon Figure is 3,500 Years Old - [wow art]
"Things Come Apart" by Todd McLellan - [great geeky art series]
Construction of a huge tunnel under the mountain (more) - [cool pic]
"Power of Love": First 3D Feature Film in the World; (camera) - [cool info]
Titanic Sinks in Real Time: 2 hours 40 minutes - [long, dramatic video]
Choosing Programming Language (acc. to "Lord of the Rings") - [infographic]
Another 1,500 B.C. Bizarre Artifact - [wow art, history]
1915 Palace of Fine Arts (next door to LucasFilm) - [beautiful]
This Customized Jeep Wrangler RV is Ready for Africa - [fascinating, auto]
The Great pyramid of Giza has 8 sides not 4! (pic) - [interesting]
Sinister/Serene: taken in Venice, Italy - [extreme weather]
These "Good Hackers" try to break into a powergrid - [tech]
Drone Star Wars DIY Blockbuster - [wow video]
This is NOT a CD! This object is ca. 2200–1450 B.C. - [unexpected]
Wingsuit Flight Through 2 Meter Cave - [record-breaking video]
This is how they cheat on exams in Japan - [fun video]
Methane Rocket Shock "Diamonds" - [wow video]
Tunnel Created (by Sliding Over in Place) in 2 days - [wow video]
Motivation is Everything! - [fun video]
Rare video of wolf taking down a sheep - [wow video]
Sculpting an Ice Flower - [wow video]
Delicious & Fascinating: Puff Pastry Construction - [wow video]
Cool Arcade-Style Game for a bit of Fun - [play in-browser games]
James Joyce Reading 'Anna Livia Plurabelle' (1929) - [rare audio]
Best Quotes of All Time - [good compilation]


