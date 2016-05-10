|
|
|
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38
|
|"FEEL-GOOD ISSUE" #38
Link - by Avi Abrams
Some joyful stuff to brighten up your day
Mixed images flow: cars, girls, etc.
Welcome to the new issue of Dark Roasted Blend's "Feel-Good" series: mostly bright and sweet collection of images designed to propel you along your day with a smile on your face and tons of positive energy.
Getting good coffee from the trusty hands of the Robbie from the "Forbidden Planet" (1956):
On the left: Metropolis (1927) movie poster fragment; on the right are stained glass designs by Light Romance Studios:
A fragment of the "Blade Runner" (1982) poster - see more "stripped-down" movie posters here:
On the left is the illustration by Lucas The Elder Cranach "Apostel Paulus" (Pl.8 from Martyrium der Apostel, 1512). On the right is the 1880 bookplate by Robert Anning Bell (see more here):
(image via)
Medieval miniature depicting the men's costume from the time of the reign of Richard II (ca. 1377):
(image credit: The British Library)
Awesome chair made from a Boeing 737 jet engine's cowling - more info
(image via)
------------
Mixed fresh links for today:
Insane Amusement Park Ride From 1919 - [retrofuture]
How Highways Wrecked American Cities - [architecture, video]
Various "Copies" of Rolls-Royce, more - [funny, auto]
Hi-Tech Mecca Renovation: Pics and Article - [fascinating]
Time Magazine's List of 50 Most Inluential Gadgets - [tech, style]
Indian Matchboxes: Very Eclectic Collection - [art, design]
40 Percent of the Buildings in Manhattan Could Not Be Built Today - [read why]
Car Brands Reduced to Almost Nothing - [minimalism]
"Robot-Built Architecture"? Soon. - [geek news]
Extreme Onion Cutting (w/out Crying) - [wow video]
4 Knives Every Cook Should Have In The Kitchen - [info]
Du You Wanna Dance? (Bike Racing) - [wow video]
Turbo Lagoon Racing vs. Gravity - [wow video]
------------
FEEL-GOOD MUSIC
Currently listening to:
(feel free to copy-paste this in YouTube, most of entries on this list can be found there)
Peter Thomas Orchestra - "Chariots of Gods Theme (Erinnerungen an die Zukunft)" (epic melody, 1970)
The Birdwatchers - "I Have No Worried Mind" (sunshine pop, 1966)
Georges Delerue - "Curly Sue Interlude" (instrumental, 1991)
Ray Davis & His Button-Down Brass - "A Taste Of Honey" (jazzy instrumental, 1964)
Agnetha Faltskog - "Disillusion" (beautiful song, 1973)
The Superficials - "Gone" (indie pop, 2001)
Claude Thornhill & His Orchestra - "If I Had A Ribbon Bow - Maxine Sullivan" (so smooth, 1939)
The Fireballs - "Light In The Window" (great pop, 1965)
The Objections (Sweden) - "I'm Through" (psych pop, 1966)
Juan Martin - "Romanza", "Last Farewell" from "Serenade" LP (awesome orchestral pop, 1984)
The Quid - "Mersey-Side" (Merseybeat instrumental, 1963)
Mantovani & His Orchestra - "Theme From Moulin Rouge" (instrumental, 1959)
Drupi - "Sereno E" (classic song, Italy 1974)
Lewis & Clark Expedition - "Daddy's Plastic Child" (psych-sunshine pop, 1967)
Pino Donaggio - Music from "Botte di Natale": "Travis", "The Prairie" (epic western, 1994)
XTC - "The Disappointed" (great power pop, UK 1992)
The Charles Kingsley Creation - "Summer Without Sun" (Joe Meek pop, 1964)
The Tornados - "Dragonfly" (nice instrumental, 1964)
Peter & Gordon - "Go To Pieces" (Merseybeat, 1965)
Secret Service - "Destiny Of Love" (romantic pop, 1983)
Enigma - "Prism Of Life", "Beyond The Invisible" (epic stuff, 1997)
Johann Sebastian Bach - Cantata BWV 1, First Chorale (by Georg Christoph Biller) (baroque, 1724)
The Ventures - "Telstar" (classic instrumental, 1963)
------------
FEEL-GOOD GIRLS & CARS
BEAUTIFUL ACTRESSES: Susan Hart, Christine Carere, Terry Moore, Grace Kelly, and more:
Susan Hart in "Ride The Wild Surf", 1963
Italian/French actress Christine Carere
"The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", image via
unknown actress, 1930s
Citroen C-Metisse concept car; a nice array of Graphlex speed cameras
Hayley Mills
Russian model Inessa Stepanova
Linda Ronstadt
"Seventeen" magazine models, 1966
Terry Moore, Grace Kelly
Tippi Hedren in "The Birds" (1963); Terry Moore
Terry Moore
Ford Cougar 406 Concept from 1962, see more here
Sandy Nelson' "The Beat Goes On" session
Greek actress Aliki Vougiouklaki
Suzi Quatro
Cosplay by Natsumi (Ukraine), see here
Agnetha Faltskog
Victorian couple walking
original unknown
Katou Megumi heroine art, see more here
------------
Russian "Abbey Road" in the 1970s:
Some wonderful cuteness - a baby quoll:
(image via)
Until next time! Keep the sunshine, folks.
:
|
Thanks for the content as always!
