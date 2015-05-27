drb
logo
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | cool ads | funny | food | futurism | gadgets | russia | japan
military | music | nature | photo | sci-fi | signs | space | sports | steampunk | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird

Link Latte 241




#241 - Week of May 20, 2016

Fascinating/Satisfying: Magnets and Marbles Setup - [short video]
Sanyo Ultrasonic Bath at Expo'70 in Osaka, Japan - [retrofuture, pic]
Rotel Hotel/Bus Tours from the 1950s and now - [video, info]
Primitive Technology is the Best YouTube Channel IMHO - [addictive]
Impressive Maltese Cross Gears - [animation, info]
Urban Jungle Photo Series by Andy Yeung - [Hong Kong, gallery]
Traveling Movie Theater, Los Angeles, 1931 - [wow pic]
New Archimedes Palimpsest Discovery: Ancient Concepts of Infinity - [good article]
Archimedes Palimpsest was erased and written over in 1300s - [amazing history]
Archimedes Claws Doom Mechanism - [wow video, history]
Full Collection of 1910 Color Photographs - [from Russia and Georgia]
Retro Facit ESA-01 Tries to Calculate Division by 0 - [geek, tech]
Beautiful Hubble Space Photorgaphy - [Bubble Nebula, etc.]
Fairbank’s Fairy Soap Calendar - [Victorian art]
Unsinkable Violet Jessop (Titanic, plus 2 other ships) - [fascinating]
I had no idea such flights existed - [1970s info]
Robert Moses: The Emperor of 1970s New York City - [interesting]
All Missions in the Solar System - [scroll, large image]
Streamlined Bus operated by Liverpool Airport, 1930 - [weird, auto]
Breathtaking Downhill Extreme Biking - [wow video]
Watch the whole series "Escape from Fort McMurray" - [wow videos]
Moving a House (very low-tech way) - [wow video]
View From Working On Top Of The Burj Khalifa - [wow video]
These crocodiles are not impressed - [fun video]
Bolivia's Death Road Video - [wow video]
Spectacular Flying Eagle POV - [wow video]
Some of the strangest tornado videos - [wow video]
When you don't want to do it twice... - [fun video]
30 years ago, these were the kings of Soviet break-dance - [cool video]
Quotes To Inspire Your Business Growth - [inspiring]
Everything for One US Dollar! - [last minute auction]


SEE ALL OTHER LINK LATTE ISSUES HERE

Scroll down for comments: | | 0 comments |





RECENT ARTICLES:

Visual Caffeine #5
Visual Caffeine, Issue 5

A thrilling blend of art, myths and technology

DRB Feel-Good
DRB Feel-Good Issue #38

Loads of cool and rare imagery

The Best Of DRB in 2015

"Weird and Wonderful Things" Overview



"Dark Roasted Blend" - All Kinds of Weird and Wonderful Things, Discovered Daily!"

DRB is a top-ranked and respected source for the best in art, travel and fascinating technology, with a highly visual presentation. Our in-depth articles in many categories make DRB a highly visual online magazine, bringing you quality entertainment every time you open your "feed" reader or visit our site - About DRB

Connect with us and become part of DRB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google Plus; make sure to subscribe to our updates.


YOUR COMMENTS::

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home


SF ART & BOOK REVIEWS:
Don't miss: The Ultimate Guide to NEW SF&F Writers!
Fiction Reviews: Classic Cyberpunk: Extreme Fiction
Short Fiction Reviews: Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" (with pics)
New Fiction Reviews: The Surreal Office



READ OTHER RECENT ARTICLES:


Hellish Weather on Other Planets

Wild, Untamed, and Uncut

Medieval Suits of Armor

Metal Body Suits vs. Weapons of Medieval Destruction

World's Strangest Theme Parks

Amusement to the (twisted) extremes!

Enchanting Victorian Fairy Tale Art

"Then world behind and home ahead..."

Adorable Pedal Cars

Collectable Pedal Vehicles Showcase


Japanese Arcades: Gundam Pods & Other Guilty Pleasures

These machines have gone up to the next level


Modernist Tallinn Architecture

Delicious blend of old and new!


Early Supercomputers: A Visual Overview

"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons"


Futuristic Concept Cars of the 1970-80s

French, Italian & Japanese rare beauties


Epic 1970s French Space Comic Art

DRB Time-Slice: Valérian and Laureline


The Trees Are Escaping! The Abandoned Prison in French Guiana

"Great Escape" from the Devil's Island


Videophones from the Future Past

Skype? Smartphone? Google Hangouts?

The Best of DRB in 2014

Weird & Wonderful 2014 Overview



FULL ARCHIVES
(with previews, fast loading):

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006


Link Lattes

Feel-Good & Biscotti Issues




CATEGORIES:
Feel-Good! | airplanes | animals | architecture | art | auto | boats | books | cool ads | funny pics | famous | futurism | food
gadgets | health | history | humour | japan | internet | link latte | military | music | nature | photo | russia | steampunk
sci-fi & fantasy | signs | space | sports | technology | trains | travel | vintage | weird | abandoned


























Airplanes
Animals
Architecture
Art
Auto
Boats
Computers
Cool Ads
Extreme Weather
Food
Funny Pics
Futurism
Gadgets
History
Humour
Link Latte
Military
Music
Nature
Oops Accidents
Photography
Robots
Science
Science Fiction

Space
Sports
Technology
Trains
Travel
UE Abandoned
Vintage
Weird









Avi Abrams
M. Christian
Simon Rose
Paul Schilperoord
Scott Seegert
Constantine vonHoffman


Send us your topic ideas, site suggestions, rants or sweet unpublished poetry. We love to hear from you.

Best binary options brokers
binaryoptionrobotinfo.com

Bookit Coupon