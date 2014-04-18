drb
DRB Feel-Good Issue #37


"FEEL-GOOD SHOT" #37
Link - by Avi Abrams


Some joyful stuff to brighten up your day

Welcome to the new issue of Dark Roasted Blend's "Feel-Good" series: some joyful stuff to brighten up your day - we start with a most wonderful "Jugend-style" (another name for Art Nouveau in Germany) from the 1890s - 1910s:


Illustration from the "Jugend" Magazine, 1895, Germany


Fairy tales were given luminous and most enchanting illustrations in the 1890s England: here are drawings by Robert Anning Bell for "A Midsummer's Night Dream" (top left) and for "A Flight of Fairies" (bottom left) - more info:


(top left: illustration for "A Midsummer's Night Dream", from "Jugend" magazine, 1895; right: Robert Anning Bell's iIllustration to "Poems by Percy Bysshe Shelley", 1902 via)


"Eleonore" by Robert Anning Bell, via


Another illustration from the "Jugend" Magazine, 1895, Germany (left); on the right is Robert Anning Bell's book cover for "Poems by Percy Bysshe Shelley", 1902:




illustration by E. Lugo from the "Jugend" Magazine, 1895, Germany


Speaking of Percy Shelley, latest research hints on a surprising possibility that he was co-author of the original version of "Frankenstein" (with his wife Mary Shelley), and some contend that he was even its primary author. "The book should now be credited as 'by Mary Shelley with Percy Shelley'", according to Charles E. Robinson. Here is a posthumous portrait of Shelley writing "Prometheus Unbound" in Italy, by Joseph Severn, 1845:


(image via)


"Love's Philosophy" is a poem by Percy Bysshe Shelley, written in 1820 (also used in "Twin Peaks" TV show by David Lynch, which by the way, is scheduled to return with new episodes in 2017):

The fountains mingle with the river
And the rivers with the Ocean,
The winds of Heaven mix for ever
With a sweet emotion;
Nothing in the world is single;
All things by a law divine
in one spirit meet and mingle.
Why not I with thine?-

See the mountains kiss high Heaven
And the waves clasp one another;
No sister-flower would be forgiven
If it disdained its brother;
And the sunlight clasps the earth
And the moonbeams kiss the sea:
What is all this sweet work worth
If thou kiss not me?


"The Rising Universe" water sculpture and fountain in Horsham, West Sussex, England, installed in 1996 to commemorate the birth of Percy Bysshe Shelley, is currently undergoing renovations - and hopefully will be restored to its original glory soon:

"The fountain consists of a large globe mounted on a pillar, designed to fill with water pumped from below. As the sphere fills it descends slowly (over a period of about five minutes) after which a torrent of six and a half tons of water is released into the pool below; it then quickly rises and the cycle starts over again"


(image via)


------------

Mixed fresh links for today:

Animusic Made Real: Mind-Blowing Marble Music Machine - [wow video]
Victorian-styled Map of Planet Mars, from 2016 - [geek art, big image]
Stephen Colbert Presents "Gravitational Waves" - [wow video]
Nuremberg Eggs: Early 16th-century Watches - [steampunk tech]
Air-Cushion Research Vehicle, more info - [wow tech]
What Ancient Rome Actually Looked Like - [history, video]
Chinese "Star Wars" Knock-off, more - [funny, sci-fi]
Leaf Thru Gorgeous Medieval Books - [British Library Collection]
The Gutenberg Bible (First Book Printed) is also online - [vintage]
1983 Steinwinter Supercargo 2040 Cab Under Concept - [wow auto]
Forgotten Housing Estates Of Paris: Retrofuture - [almost-abandoned]
1955 Ford "Beatnik Bubbletop" Custom - [retro, auto]
Harold Lloyd's "Hey There" (1918) short - [fun video]
Atlas, The Next Generation (From Boston Dynamics) - [wow video]
Sick of watching bad movies? - [cool movie reviews]
The 18 Weirdest Android Apps - [tech info]
Paul McCartney's "Blue Sway", set to an underwater surf footage - [awesome video]

------------

FEEL-GOOD MUSIC

Currently listening to:
(feel free to copy-paste this in YouTube, most of entries on this list can be found there)

Crowded House - "Not The Girl You Think You Are" (great song, 1992)
Ray Conniff & His Orchestra - "Taking A Chance On Love " (happy tune, 1965)
Michel Legrand - "Chanson du Prince (sung by Jean-Pierre Savelli) from "Peau d'Ane" movie (romantic song, 1970)
Ennio Morricone - "Canzone Per Donatella" from "Quando L'amore e Sensualita" (piano instrumental, 1973)
Linus Of Hollywood - "When I Get To California" (neo-sunshine pop, 1999)
Guido & Maurizio De Angelis - "Trinity Stand Tall" song, from "Continuavano a chiamarlo Trinita" (western, Italy 1972)
Jean Sibelius - Symphony No.1, 1st Movement" (epic orchestral piece, 1899)
The Fredric - "Saturday Morning in Rain" (rare pop psych, 1968)
The New Colony Six - "The Time Of The Year Is Sunset" (haunting psych, 1966)
Ferrante & Teicher - "You're Too Much" (romantic instrumental, 1959, here)
The Cleves - "You And Me" (pop psych, 1968, New Zealand)
Johann Sebastian Bach - "Cantata BWV 204 "Ich Bin In Mir Vergnügt", by Ton Koopman / Ruth Holton (beautiful arias, 1724)
Cilla Black - "Something Tells Me" (sunshine pop, UK 1967)
Richard Alden & His Orchestra - "'S Wonderful" (cool instrumental, here)
Paul Mauriat - "L'Avventura" (instrumental, 1972)
Justin Hayward - "Day Must Come" (sunshine pop, UK 1966)
18th Century Corporation - "Message To Michael" ("Bacharach Baroque", 1968)
Johann Sebastian Bach - "Cantata BWV 8, Finale Choral" by Masaaki Suzuki (baroque, 1724)
Carlo Savina - "Le Nochi Buena" from "Le calde notti di Don Giovanni" (relaxing, 1971)
The Stone Country - "Everywhere I Turn" (US pop psych, 1968)
Carlo Rustichelli - Main Title from "Avanti" (happy melody, Italy 1972)
Duran Duran - "Last Chance On The Stairway", "Save A Prayer" (new wave, synth pop, UK 1982)
Antonio Vivaldi - "Concerto No.5 in E minor, RV280: III. Allegro" (great baroque, 1712)
Foxx - "Sunshine Children" (happy little tune, 1970)
Zack Hemsey - "Mind Heist" (absolutely epic, 2010 - here)


------------

FEEL-GOOD GIRLS

BEAUTIFUL ACTRESSES: Pascale Petit, Jean Seberg, Jackie Lane, Audrey Hepburn, Luciana Gilli, Dolores Hart, etc:


Terry Moore

Hayley Mills


Pascale Petit


Jean Seberg


Hayley Mills, Natalie Wood


Jackie Lane, Brigitte Bardot

Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus

ABBA

Russian model Anastasia Nadezhina



Giorgia Moll, Terry Moore

left: original unknown; right: wood sculpture by Bogdan Gritzak, photo by Anastasia Nadezhina


Audrey Hepburn, Natalie Wood

Jane Fonda as Barbarella

Jane Fonda as Barbarella

left: Marylin Monroe; right: unknown

Giorgia Moll

Judi Meredith in "The Raiders", Ingrid Pitt

Italian actress Luciana Gilli

Jane Fonda

Dolores Hart, Elvis Presley

unknown Russian model

Russian actress Nonna Terentieva

Mitzi Gaynor

------------

Here is some lovely and cheerful Japanese "Brave Frontier" fan-art (see a bunch of it here):


right: "Brave Frontier" Fan-Art by Anastasia from Hong Kong


A couple of summery personifications of the Orangina pop drink:


left: art by Kyouno; right: art by SR Ameko


art by Kaen


Instant Mail Delivery, 1964 style:




Very unpolitically-correct slippers:




"There is no try" in Jedi training:




This wonderful drawing of the satisfied cat (thinking "I should buy a boat", perhaps?) was made back in 1899 (published in Russian children magazine "Svetlyachok"):





Until next time! Keep the sunshine, folks.


READ THE PREVIOUS ISSUE HERE ->


READ ALL "FEEL-GOOD" ISSUES! ->

